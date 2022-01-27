McDONALD – The last time South Fayette had a top-shelf Class 5A opponent at home, it fought hard but fell to Chartiers Valley, 55-51.
It was clear from the outset that the Lions would also have to fight against Moon.
After the first quarter, South Fayette led by one point.
At halftime, it led by three, and the second half would determine if the Lions would conquer one of 5A’s best teams or suffer another bitter loss like the one against Chartiers Valley 10 days prior or the 49-46 defeat at the hands of Moon Jan. 3
South Fayette rose to the challenge in the final 16 minutes and held on for a 59-50 win.
For South Fayette (4-2, 13-3) coach Bryan Bennett, the youthful Lions, who started two sophomores, two juniors and a lone senior Thursday night, helped themselves in the practices following the Char Valley loss.
“We learned a lot about ourselves that night,” Bennett said. “We refocused on the things we needed to do to get better. The girls worked hard every day, and it’s a credit to them that they didn’t get down after a loss like that and have just been beyond focused. We knew tonight was a big game for us, and they came and executed the game plan.”
After a see-saw first half, South Fayette went into halftime with a 31-28 lead behind 13 points from Ava Leroux. Leroux finished the night with a game-high 19 points, and Bennett said part of this success was because of Leroux playing a bit of a different role and doing well in that role.
“Ava’s a talented kid that everyone thinks, with her size, she’s just a back-to-the-basket player,” Bennett said. “We had her flash out (of the post) because we thought we might have a mismatch with other people in the post. She did an outstanding job just taking it to the rim off the dribble tonight. So it’s stuff we’ve seen in practice, know she can do. We just really hadn’t had her flash to the perimeter the way we did tonight.”
“The people that normally guard me, they’re taller and bigger, and they’re not able to move as much,” Leroux said. “I feel like I can use my quickness and my athleticism to my advantage and just do a ball fake and go right by them and use my strength to score.”
Leroux also shot 9-for-10 from the foul line, which is a quality that’s often missing from post players and one that was missing from South Fayette collectively in its first game against Moon (4-2, 14-3) this season, which ended up being a 49-46 loss Jan. 3.
“It was huge,” Bennett said. “We were 3-for-10 as a team the first time we played them, which, in a tight game like that, you can’t win basketball games being 30 percent from the foul line. So having your 6’2” center be an outstanding foul shooter is a big deal for us.”
“I’m usually a good foul shot shooter,” Leroux said. “And this game, I just happened to do well.”
South Fayette furthered its lead to seven by the end of the third quarter and never let up in the final eight minutes. With 3:15 left, the Lions led by 50-42, and with five fouls to give before putting South Fayette at the line, Moon had to foul the Lions five times in less than 40 seconds out of desperation.
Maddie Webber contributed 14 points for South Fayette, with 12 coming in the second half.
For Moon, Emma Theodorsson led the way with 16 points, and Duquesne commit Reilly Sunday added 12. Dukes head coach Dan Burt and assistant Rick Bell – formerly Canon-McMillian’s boys’ head coach – were on hand to see both Theodorsson and Leroux, who already has an offer from Duquesne as a junior.
The Lions will look to keep the positive vibes going Monday night at West Allegheny.
For Bennett, this win will be one to enjoy for a few hours, but starting Friday morning, the focus moves to West A.
“We just always talk about – and I know it’s a James Franklin quote, but I’m a Penn State guy – just being 1-0,” Bennett said. “Once you win a big basketball game, you get to enjoy the moment and enjoy the evening, and then it’s on to the next game.”