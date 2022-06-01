CALIFORNIA – For the first time in six WPIAL Class A softball finals, West Greene’s softball team found out what it was like being on the short end of the final score.
The tears, frustration and sadness belonged to the Pioneers following a 3-2 loss to Union at Lilley Field at California University on a hot, steamy Wednesday afternoon.
The Pioneers (14-4) were trying to become the first team in WPIAL history to win six consecutive titles in a row, the previous two coming at the expense of Union, 17-3 and 11-0.
But Union starter Mia Preus had other ideas. She struck out eight batters, three with runners in scoring position, and made a tag at the plate on a passed ball that saved another run.
“Give their pitcher credit,” said West Greene head coach Billy Simms. “She threw a heck of a game. She struck out some girls in key situations. She got them when she had to have them.”
Union head coach Doug Fisher contemplated resigning after last year’s blowout loss.
“We were losing five senior, including my daughter, who was one of the best hitters in the WPIAL,” said Fisher. “But I had five freshmen coming up.
“We’ve been working for this for years. I didn’t use (the last two meetings against West Greene) as motivation. I told them to treat it like any other game.”
West Greene and Union (20-3), which did not lose to a Class A tam all season, advance to the PIAA playoffs. West Greene gets the District 6 champion and Union gets the District 6 runner-up.
Union broke open a 1-1 tie with a run in the fifth. Left fielder Addie Nogay opened the inning with a walk and moved to second on a bunt single by designated hitter Piper Jendrysic. She moved to third on a groundout by Allie Ross and scored on a single by second baseman Raquel Zarlingo.
West Greene tied it at 2-2 in the bottom of the fifth when center fielder Anna Durbin got on with a bunt single and moved to second base on a wild pitch.
She moved to third base on a groundout and scored on another wild pitch.
But Union bounced right back in the sixth. Shortstop Mallory Gargocz opened the inning with a single through the middle of the infield. Following a walk to second baseman Emily Siddall, catcher Bella Cameron lined a sing to center, scoring Gargocz.
Siddall also tried to score but the throw from Durbin caught Siddall in a rundown. She was tagged out by third baseman Lexi Six.
“We did not play well in critical spots,” said Simms. “Union played well enough to win. We had our chances.”
West Greene threatened in the seventh inning. Second baseman Taylor Karvan opened the inning with an infield single and stole second base. Shortstop Katie Lampe bounced a ball back to the pitcher for an out but it sent Karvan to third base. Catcher London Whipkey grounded out to shortstop to end the game.
West Greene drew first blood, scoring a run in the bottom of the first. Whipkey walked and was replaced by courtesy runner Emily Tharp.
Tharp went to second on a wild pitch and scored on a triple by Kylie Meek. West Greene nearly made it 2-0 but Ella Scott, courtesy runner for Meek, was tagged out trying to score on a wild pitch.
“Ella Scott broke on the (wild pitch),” Simms said. “She never hesitated and was out by a half inch at the plate.”
Union tied it in the third inning. Ross got a one-out single and moved to second on a wild pitch. Ross scored on a double by first baseman Tori May.
West Greene threatened in the fourth but Prues got Karvan to pop out to shortstop to end the threat.