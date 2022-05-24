UPPER ST. CLAIR – The West Greene Pioneers softball team clinched their sixth consecutive trip to the WPIAL Class 1A Championship game with a 5-2 win over Springdale.
The top-seeded Pioneers behind dominant pitching and timely hitting were able to defeat the Dynamos at Boyce Mayview Park.
“We’re just blessed to have the current run that we’ve had,” West Greene head coach Billy Simms said. “The girls buy into what we ask of them. The execution of certain plays is paramount in what we do, and it was on display today.
Senior pitcher Kylie Meek was once again the star of the show for the Pioneers striking out 12 across seven innings. Meek only allowed four hits and walked two batters. Both of the Dynamos’ runs were unearned.
“Her work ethic is second to none,” Simms said of Meek. “Kylie has a great ability to move pitches and it’s nice she can rely on (London) Whipkey behind the plate to block balls in the dirt.”
Pioneer freshman Payton Gilbert lead the West Greene going 3-for-3 with 2 RBI. Gilbert also got the scoring started on the day when she tripled home a run in the second inning. Gilbert is now batting above .400 on the season.
“She just hits the ball,” Simms said about Gilbert. “The grade you’re in doesn’t mean a whole lot to us down here. If you can put the ball in play consistently, you’re going to be in the lineup. I’m very proud of her effort.”
A key play in the game came in the top of the fourth inning with the Dynamos mounting a comeback with two runners on base. Springdale senior Maggie Dvorsak hit a single to right field and senior outfielder Olivia Kiger threw a runner out at the plate. The play kept the Pioneers’ lead to 3-0 at the time.
“She just comes up big when the star shines the brightest,” Simms said about Kiger. “She might have a slight frame, but she throws laser beams from the outfield, and credit to Whipkey for putting a nice tag of the runner.”
Senior BreAnn Jackson had a single and RBI on the day. Junior London Whipkey also added to the hit column with a double for West Greene.
The Pioneers will look to make it six consecutive WPIAL titles when they play Union Area High School on Wednesday, June 1 at Lilley Field on the campus of California University.
“We’re going to have to have a tremendous effort,” Simms said about his team playing in the WPIAL championship. “It’s going to be a formidable opponent, but we thrive on the challenge of trying to do it again.”