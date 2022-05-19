Name: Katie Lampe
School: West Greene
Sport: Softball
Class: Senior
Lampe’s week: Lampe went 2-for-3 with two runs, a walk, a stolen base, and an RBI in a 12-1 win over California in an abbreviated list of games.
Lampe, a senior, raised her batting average to .455 with one home run and 35 RBI. Her .656 on-base percentage leads the team with at least 10 at-bats minimum.
She will take her skills to Saint Vincent next fall, where she will pay softball and pursue a degree in education.
“The season is going good. It started a little slow but then we started clicking and winning our section games,” said Lampe.
West Greene finished the 10-game Class 1A Section 2 schedule with an undefeated reord. The Pioneers have won 35 straight section games.
“I like to play aggressive,” Lampe said. “I like to dive after balls if they are in my area.”
Lampe hits leadoff and, interestingly, is second on the team in RBI. She was 19-for-55 with four doubles and eight stolen bases.
West Greene was on a 12-game winning streak entering Thursday. The only losses came at the beginning of the season at the Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach, S.C. But the losses to Souderton, Chardon and South Allegheny came against teams larger in classification than West Greene.
Lampe started out as a pitcher in the youth leagues but switched to shortstop when she got to varsity.
“She does everything well on the field,” said West Greene head coach Bill Simms. “She gives a solid shortstop with a lot of range. She has a strong arm for a little girl and her baserunning is as good as (Madison and McKenna) ever was. Last year, she hit behind Jersey Wise. This year, she is our leadoff hitter and (is second) on the team in RBI. So that says something about the bottom of our lineup.”
Lampe’s twin sisters helped West Greene to two state titles before heading to Carlow University. The rigors of the ROTC program they are pursuing forced the twins out of softball, for now.
“We keep in touch,” said Katie Lampe. “They are both really close to me. They help me out a lot.”
Compiled by Joe Tuscano