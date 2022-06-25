Mac Church is making that call by the referee in his freshman season look worse as the seasons go by.
The Waynesburg junior probably should have won three PIAA Class 3A wrestling titles by now if had not been for a false start call in the 106-pound quarterfinals of the 2020 tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey.
The call resulted in a 3-2 loss to Matt Repos of Central Dauphin. Since that loss, the state tournament has been Church’s playground, chalking up two straight titles. Unless he’s hurt or done in by another bad call, Church should leave Waynesburg High School with three PIAA gold medals.
This season, Church took a 3-1 decision from Repos in the 132-pound finals for his second consecutive gold medal. That victory also made Church the Outstanding Wrestler on the Observer-Reporter’s All-District Wrestling team.
Last year, Church defeated Kurt Shindledecker from Chambersburg, 2-1, at 120 pounds to win his first gold medal.
This year, Church was dominating. In four matches in Hershey, he allowed only four points. He finished the season with a 38-2 record. One of the losses was a 3-2 setback to Nic Bouzakis of Wyoming Seminary in the final of the Powerade tournament.