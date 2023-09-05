Ky Szewczyk

Szewczyk

Not only is Ky Szewczyk’s dad his coach, but he happens to be following in the footsteps of a former state champion.

Kyle Szewczyk won a state title wrestling for North Star in 1997 and has been coaching at Waynesburg since 2003. He was hired as head coach in November 2021 and his son has been right there the whole time.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription