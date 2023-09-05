Not only is Ky Szewczyk’s dad his coach, but he happens to be following in the footsteps of a former state champion.
Kyle Szewczyk won a state title wrestling for North Star in 1997 and has been coaching at Waynesburg since 2003. He was hired as head coach in November 2021 and his son has been right there the whole time.
Ky Szewczyk put a smile on his dad’s face when the announcement that he would continue his academic and wrestling careers at Ohio University was posted on the social-media platform X (formerly Twitter).
In the post, Kyle Szewczyk placed a picture of Ky Szewczyk that is normally used when an athlete commits to a certain school and provided the following message: “Super proud moment. So many hours go into this. Next Chapter will be as a Bobcat.” The message was followed with a fire emoji.
Ky Szewczyk, who plans on majoring in education at the Division I university, stated that he has never felt the pressure of having his dad as coach, or being reminded that his father won a state championship.
“It really never gets to me,” said Szewczyk in regards to the pressure of following a state champion at a school that is known for its wrestling. “I have grown up in Waynesburg and the work never ends. This is the only sport I do and you won’t find the excitement for high school wrestling anywhere else but Waynesburg.”
Szewczyk’s visit to the Athens, Ohio, helped make the decision easier in that he wanted to be a Bobcat.
“I like the campus a lot,” Szewczyk said. “It wasn’t too big and it’s only two-and-a-half to three hours away from home. I am a small-town type of guy, so it just fit for me. I also liked the coaches and the facilities for wrestling. I am excited to begin that chapter of my life next year.”
Szewczyk will make the decision official several months down the road, but for now, his focus is on winning a state championship as a senior in high school.
The Raiders lost a number of standouts from last year’s squad because of graduation, including two-time state champions Mac Church and Rocco Welsh, which puts more burden on Szewczyk, but he is ready for the challenge.
“I really think we can have a good, productive season,” Szewczyk said. “I stayed back and just wrestled while those other guys served as leaders of the team, but it is my time to do that now, and I am ready for it.”
Not surprisingly, Szewczyk has grown up with wrestling and always felt he had what it took to become a Division I wrestler.
“I would say I started to really think about it in middle school, but I just had that belief that anything less than Division I would be unacceptable,” Szewczyk said. “I don’t want to sound cocky about it or anything. It is just something that I was confident about and felt I could do it. I put in a lot of hours in training and I am glad to see that it has paid off, but the work is just getting started and I am excited for that.”
Szewczyk wrestled at 114 pounds last season and expects to compete at 125 in college.
