Softball stock image

MEADVILLE – Savannah Thurber drove in two runs and District 10 champion Jamestown scored in three of the first four innings en route to a 6-4 victory over Waynesburg in the first round of the PIAA Class 3A softball playoffs Monday at Allegheny College.

Jamestown (21-2) moves on to the quarterfinals while Waynesburg’s stellar season ends with a 16-6 record and a section championship.

