MEADVILLE – Savannah Thurber drove in two runs and District 10 champion Jamestown scored in three of the first four innings en route to a 6-4 victory over Waynesburg in the first round of the PIAA Class 3A softball playoffs Monday at Allegheny College.
Jamestown (21-2) moves on to the quarterfinals while Waynesburg’s stellar season ends with a 16-6 record and a section championship.
It was a back-and-forth game for several innings. Jamestown took a 1-0 lead in the first but Waynesburg scored on a two-run double by Hannah Wood in the third to forge a 2-1 lead. Jamestown answered with two in the bottom of the inning for a 3-2 edge.
Wayensburg tied it at 3-3 in the fourth, but Jamestown scored twice in the bottom of the inning and added an insurance run in the sixth.
Waynesburg closed the scoring with a run in the seventh on single by Wood, who finished with three RBI.
Kendall Lemley had a double and scored two runs for the Raiders.
Jamestown had only six hits by Thurber and Kiley Matters each had a double.
