Raiders' Layton celebrates

Waynesburg's Andrew Layton celebrates after clearing the bar at 15-3 to win the Class 2A boys pole vault Saturday afternoon in the PIAA Track & Field Championships at Seth Grove Stadium. 

 Jonathan Guth

SHIPPENSBURG — The third time was the charm in more ways than one for Waynesburg's Andrew Layton. 

The senior won a gold medal at the PIAA Track & Field Championships Saturday in the Class 2A pole vault during his third trip to the state meet, and on his third attempt at the winning height of 15-3. Layton also bested Richland's Logan Gossard for the first time in three tries after placing second in last year's PIAA meet and finishing as runner-up in the indoor state meet on Feb. 28. 

