SHIPPENSBURG — The third time was the charm in more ways than one for Waynesburg's Andrew Layton.
The senior won a gold medal at the PIAA Track & Field Championships Saturday in the Class 2A pole vault during his third trip to the state meet, and on his third attempt at the winning height of 15-3. Layton also bested Richland's Logan Gossard for the first time in three tries after placing second in last year's PIAA meet and finishing as runner-up in the indoor state meet on Feb. 28.
Layton cleared all his heights on the first attempt until he, Gossard and Penn Argyl's Taylor LaBarre missed twice at 15-3. Layton made his attempt before Gossard, who came in as the top seed over Layton, missed the third time and Layton assured himself the gold. LaBarre attempted to clear the height first.
"I did watch his (Gossard) vault," Layton said. "I was cheering him on the whole time, but sadly, there was a little part of me that didn't want him to make it. I hate that, but we have been battling the last two years, and he got me those last two times. I feel like I got two big old weights off my shoulders."
Not bad for a guy who has been wearing a walking boot, becauase of a stress fracture, since the winter.
"I am definitely going to rest this summer," Layton said. "I haven't been able to practice, and this is only the fifth meet I've vaulted in all season. It was really hurting when I attempted 15-7 to break my PR (personal record). I knew if I vaulted in practice, it would only make it worse, so I just winged it."
Layton was presented his medal by his brother, Daniel Layton, who is another pole vaulter from Waynesburg that won a state title.
"All of the credit of Waynesburg's success in the pole vault goes to Coach Butch Brunell," Layton said. "He's amazing, and has been with the Waynesburg program for decades. It was a special moment to have my brother here to present me with my gold medal. I really wanted to win this so bad since my brother won it. I wasn't really worried about hitting my PR."
Layton will continue his track & field career at Slippery Rock University.
