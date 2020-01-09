WAYNESBURG – In a matchup of two of the top teams in the WPIAL – past and present – Waynesburg Central downed Connellsville, 55-12, on Thursday in non-section wrestling action.
The Raiders’ Wyatt Henson also won the 100th match of his career in a thrilling 5-3 decision over Jared Keslar to start the action at 145 pounds.
Henson, who wrestled for Waynesburg (3-0, 5-0) as a freshman before competing in Missouri last year, scored a takedown in the last five seconds of the third period to edge Keslar, who was a state qualifier last season as a freshman.
“I will do what is best for the team,” said Henson in reference to moving up from his usual weight of 138. “It was nice to get that kind of match for my 100th win against a quality wrestler like Jared. It was awesome to get us started off on the right foot.”
Henson jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period before Keslar tied the match with a reversal.
Henson escaped in the second for a one-point advantage and Keslar tied the bout with an escape in the third before the dramatic finish.
“We were trying to get that matchup (against Keslar) because he wrestled 138 at Powerade, and Wyatt was giving up 10 pounds, so that was a big win for us,” Waynesburg coach Joe Throckmorton said. “He got his 100th win and it was a quality match. I told my guys, ‘Only in Pennsylvania do you get that quality of match for your 100th win in your home gym.’ Keslar is very, very good. He is the top five-six in the state in either class.”
Nate Stephenson earned a 6-3 decision over George Shultz at 152 for a 6-0 lead for the home team before Casper Hinklie got the Falcons (3-0, 7-2) on the scoreboard with a 3-0 decision over Eli Makel at 160.
Luca Augustine’s forfeit at 170 pushed the Raiders’ advantage to 12-3 before Connellsville’s Dakoda Rodgers pinned Darnell Johnson in 4:47 to cut the deficit to three.
Waynesburg went on a four-match winning spree that was started with Noah Tustin’s 16-0 technical fall in 3:40 over Chase Shreve at 195.
Ryan Howard (220) and Luke Mayle (Hvy) recorded falls in 2:20 and 1:33 for a 29-9 lead. Mayle has only wrestled five matches this season, but his pin brought his teammates and the hometown fans to their feet.
“He (Mayle) is doing good,” Throckmorton said. “He wrestled in third and fourth grade, but hasn’t since then. He did football. The whole team was excited for that match and that’s what it is all about.”
Mac Church earned a 16-0 technical fall in 5:37 over Chad Ozias at 106.
The Falcons’ Mason Prinkey stopped the Raiders’ run with an 8-5 decision over Nate Jones at 113.
Hunter Shriver clinched the match for Waynesburg with a 4-0 decision over Jace Ross at 120. The Raiders led, 37-12, after Shriver’s victory.
“There were some tossup matches that I thought we had a chance to win,” Connellsville coach Jesse Swink said. “I would have liked for Jared (Keslar), our heavyweight, 120 with (Jace) Ross and (Seth) Kuhns at 195. I think we wrestled OK, but we can be better, and I know we are better. It is about making adjustments for the next time.”
Teamates Rocco Welsh (126), Cole Homet (132) and Colton Stoneking (138) closed things out with falls in 3:27, 5:50 and 3:42.
Waynesburg heads to Fairmont, W.Va. today and Saturday for the Winner’s Choice Tournament.