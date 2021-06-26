It was a year like no other at Waynesburg, one that would leave no doubt what high school fielded the best wrestling team in the state.
Waynesburg flicked opponents off their shoulder with ease in winning the school’s first state team tournament wrestling title with a crushing 42-3 victory over an old nemesis, Central Dauphin, in the gymnasium of Cumberland Valley in the Class 3A title match.
“That was one of our many goals for the year,” said Waynesburg head coach Joe Throckmorton. “We wanted to make it a no-brainer because last year Nazareth won the team title, we were second. (Bethlehem Catholic) won it here and I read in some publication that BeCa won states. We said that is not happening to us.”
The Raiders reached the finals with a 50-13 rout of Williamsport in the semifinals.
And that wasn’t even close to the most lopsided win the Raiders had in the postseason. A 64-point victory over Seneca Valley, 67-3, in the WPIAL finals was a record-setter.
Not bad for a school with Class 2A enrollment competing in Class 3A.
In between the first-round bye and the tearing to shreds of Seneca Valley, Waynesburg knocked off North Allegheny, 51-9.
Maybe most satisfying of all was a second straight victory over rival Canon-McMillan in the subsection tournament of Section 4-AAA.
But in case you needed more evidence of the Raiders dominance, here is this little tidbit. Waynesburg had 12 section champions out of the 13 weight classes. The Raiders also won the team title at the PIAA Championships.
Waynesburg finished with 100 points with three state champions and two runners-up. Hempfield was a distant second with 57 points.
Wyatt Henson won his second consecutive PIAA gold medal, winning the title at 138 pounds. Mac Church (120) and Luca Augustine (172) were the Raiders’ other state champions.
Cole Homet (138) and Rocco Welsh (152) finished in second place at Hershey.
Augustine and Henson helped the Pennsylvania team rally for its first victory in nine years over the United States squad at the Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic.