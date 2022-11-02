McMURRAY – Riley Kerr and Youngstown State recruit Sara Felder each scored three goals and Greensburg Central Catholic went on to a 7-0 victory over shorthanded Waynesburg in the WPIAL Class A girls soccer third-place match Wednesday night at Peters Township High School.
Greensburg Central Catholic (13-5) advances to the PIAA tournament that begins next week and will play District 5 champion Windber. GCC has played in the state championship game each of the last two years.
Waynesburg’s season ends with a 16-5 record. The Raiders played without forward Ashlyn Basinger, the WPIAL’s leading goal scorer. Basinger left Waynesburg’s semifinal match Monday against Springdale and did not play against GCC.
Without Basinger, the Raiders had trouble generating offense against the Centurions. Kerr gave GCC a 1-0 lead with her first goal with 28:23 remaining in the first half. Kerr scored on a header off a corner kick with 10:44 remaining in the half.
Felder, Kerr and Alexia Graham scored in the second half.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.