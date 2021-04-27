Name: Taylor Shriver
School: Waynesburg
Class: Senior
Sport: Track
Shriver’s week: The Waynesburg pole vaulter reset her record height from three years ago when she vaulted 11-8 at the Washington-Greene County Coaches’ Track Meet Saturday at Canon-McMillan.
The previous record was 11-7, which she set as a freshman.
She was also a part of the Raiders’ 400-meter relay team that finished third with a time of 53.75 and competed in the long jump, taking fourth place with a 16-1 effort. That mark in the long jump tied her personal record.
“I’d like to get close to 13 feet this year, maybe 14 feet,” Shriver said about the pole vault.
One of the keys for Shriver’s progression is the teaching and coaching of Butch Brunell.
“He hasn’t left my side since I was in seventh grade,” Shriver said. “He is so, so, so dedicated to helping me. He’s gotten me to be so passionate about the sport.
“He cares about building relationships with the people he coaches. He takes the time to get to know you. He’s one of the best and I’m very lucky to have him as coach.”
Two years ago, Brunell tutored Daniel Layton and now has his brother Andrew, a sophomore at Waynesburg, vaulting. Andrew placed second in the boys pole vault.
Daniel Layton is a redshirt freshman at William & Mary and participates on the track team.
Shriver had hoped to hit 12-6 at last weekend’s event but the poles she was using were not stiff enough to catapult her to that height.
Her best vault as a freshman was 11-4 and she finished her sophomore year tied with six others for 12th place in the state at 10-0.
Track was not held in her junior season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pole vault pipeline: A trip to Tennessee to see her friend and former Waynesburg pole vaulter Marisa Kelsey ended up with Shriver falling in love with Akron University.
“I had gone down to Tennessee, where she is training with Mark Hollis for the Olympics,” said Shriver. “I was able to go out to eat with them one night and Marisa recommended Akron. I have a visit scheduled there soon.”
Compiled by Joe Tuscano