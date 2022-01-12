Name: Joseph Simon
School: Waynesburg
Sport: Wrestling
Class: Sophomore
Simon’s week: After taking third place at 120 pounds in the Powerade Wrestling Tournament, the sophomore from Waynesburg High School took first place at 126 pounds in the Tri-County Athletic Directors’ Association Wrestling Tournament.
Simon entered the tournament as the No. 2 seed and opened with a pin in 43 seconds of Nate Harrison of Fort Cherry. In the semifinals, he took a 3-0 decision from Gaven Suica of Burgettstown. He met Chris Vargo of Bentworth, who finished in third place at 113 pounds in last year’s PIAA Class 2A Championships at the Giant Center in Hershey, in the finals.
Simon scored the only point of the match on an escape with 39 seconds remaining in the second period, then rode the Bentworth sophomore for the entire third period to nail down the win.
“I didn’t know anything (about Vargo).” said Simon. “I try not to look up anyone I wrestle. It’s not that important to me.”
Simon amassed a 22-6 record last season but went 0-2 in the state tournament. He wants a better effort this year.
“I want to win states at 120 pounds,” Simon said. “That’s my goal.”
One of pluses to his wrestling is his calm demeanor.
“I try not to let anything bother me,” Simon said. “It definitely makes me a better wrestler.”
Simon started his wrestling career just outside New Orleans and moved into the Central Greene School District a few years ago.
“He so competitive, it didn’t surprise me,” said Waynesburg head coach Kyle Szewczyk of Simon’s 1-0 win over Vargo. “Joe has a quiet demeanor. You almost never here him in the room. He never talks about himself. He’s just over there in the corner working really, really hard.”
If you build it: Simon builds planes, drones and many other things as a hobby.
“I buy frames and go from there,” said Simon. “The majority of stuff I use a 3-D printer on.”
On his list of accomplishments are remote-control planes that he can fly.
Compiled by Joe Tuscano