Name: Jake Stephenson
School: Waynesburg
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.Subscribe
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.Subscribe Login
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Name: Jake Stephenson
School: Waynesburg
Class: Junior
Sport: Football
Stephenson’s week: In his first start at quarterback in two years, Stephenson completed 13 of 17 passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns and rushed 13 times for 102 yards and a score to power Waynesburg to a 35-0 victory over Carmichaels in a Week Zero game last Friday on the Mikes’ home field.
Stephenson was making his first appearance since an elbow injury cost him the entire 2022 season.
More important, Waynesburg has one more win than it did all of last season.
“It was tough just standing on the sidelines, not being able to contribute to the team.” said Stephenson, who stands 6-1 and weighs 190. “It felt good to be back. I knew this had to be a statement win for us.”
Stephenson threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Jack Ricciuti and 11 yards to Chase Fox. Stephenson had a four-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to stretch Waynesburg’s lead to 28-0.
Stephenson injured the elbow last summer.
“I was playing summer baseball and football and there was just too much throwing,” said Stephenson. “The growth plate in my elbow separated through too much use.”
The long road back: The loss of Stephenson was a shock to the Raiders’ offense. The team would go winless last season and the loss of Stephenson was a big reason why.
“He found out (the injury) would hold him out of camp and the season,” said Aaron Giorgi, the Raiders head coach. “He had to battle to come back from that.”
Giorgi said Stephenson used the time away from playing to add strength and weight.
“He’s come back bigger and stronger than the last two years,” Giorgi said. “He was immobilized all last season. That really changed the dynamic of our team last season.”
Giorgi said he had no qualms about Stephenson’s recovery for this season.
“We just wanted to make sure he was fully healed,” Giorgi said. “There were some days when we didn’t have him throw very much.
“On Friday, I saw a different Jake Stephenson on the field than I’ve ever seen. He took the game over with his running ability. He was a dual threat, poised, finished his runs, he got extra yards. He had everybody up and ready to go for that game.”
Compiled by Joe Tuscano
Assistant Sports Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.