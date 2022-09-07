Name: Ashlyn Basinger
School: Waynesburg
Basinger’s week: The right-footed kicker scored 12 goals in four matches last week.
Basinger scored all six goals in a 6-0 win over Monessen early in the week and followed that up with two more in a 4-2 victory over Bentworth. Over the weekend, she added four more goals in a 5-0 win over Steel Valley at the Baldwin Tournament.
“I’ve had a week like this before so it’s definitely not new to me,” said Basinger. “I think coming into the season, our team was looking pretty good, especially after we moved down to Single-A.”
The only team strong enough to take on the Raiders was Burrell, which came away with a hard-fought 3-1 win Sunday, leaving Waynesburg with a 3-1 record.
Faster than a Terrapin: Basinger got the recruiting business taken care of two weeks ago when she committed to the University of Maryland. She chose the Terps over Dayton, Ohio University, Providence and Campbell to name a few.
“I loved everything about the school, the facilities, the program, the coaches,” said Basinger. “All around, everything was great. Definitely, the goal is to take them to the NCAA playoffs.”
Ashlyn is coached by her father, Greg, at Waynesburg. He said he could tell early on that her daughter had talent.
“I knew at a pretty early age,” said Greg Basinger. “She has been playing a long time. The first thing that stood out is she was always faster than everybody. She was blessed with speed. I felt that would be something that could help her on the soccer field.”
Ashlyn Basinger started playing soccer at age 5.
“I had a lot of suspicions (she was talented),” Greg Basinger said. “She had a lot of success at an early age, if you can judge anything by that. She did really well and we felt that was something she could have a future in.”
What’s cooking: When Ashlyn gets some free time, she likes to get out her pad and draw. When she’s not playing soccer or drawing, you might find her cooking over the stove.
“My favorite thing I ever cooked was fried wonton,” said Ashlyn. “I make it in the air fryer with an egg wash. I taught myself.”
Compiled by Joe Tuscano
Assistant Sports Editor
Joe Tuscano has been with the Observer-Reporter since 1980. He has covered all sports for the newspaper, including the Steelers, Pirates, Pitt football, local college football and wrestling.
