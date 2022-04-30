McMURRAY — Andrew Layton would have liked nothing better than to bump Will Behm from the record books and put his name in its place for the pole vault record at the Washington-Greene County Coaches Track & Field Meet Saturday afternoon at Peters Township's field.
The day was perfect for vaulting, bright and sunny, but that was the problem. The last week was packed with track meets, on other perfect days, four before this one, and, well, Layton was vaulting on tired legs.
Still, he managed to hit a 12-2 on his best vault and that was good enough to win the event, even if fell 2-6 below the record of 14-8 set by Behm, who like Layton vaulted for Waynesburg High School.
"I've had a really busy week," said Layton. "I wanted to do every single meet. I didn't want to miss an opportunity. I want to keep at it."
Layton's best indoor vault is a 15-7 and best outdoor vault is 14-0.
"I just didn't swing hard enough," said Layton. "If I had a bigger pole, I would've got it."
But weary legs can affect you just as much as the poor weather that has canceled or postpone meets all spring. If it's good weather, take advantage of it.
Until your legs tell you it's time to stop.
Waynesburg finished in eighth place in the team standings. Canon-McMillan won the boys team with 135 points, 31 more than Washington (104) and 37 more than Peters Township.
Ruben Gordon of Washington was the Overall Track MVP after winning the 100-meter dash (11.2), being one-fourth of the 400-meter relay, which came within a whisker of breaking the meet record of 43.70 set in 2012, Dane Asbury, who ran the anchor leg, crossed in 43.85. Gordon also took second in the long jump by .20 feet.
"I've been working on my starts in the 100," Gordon said. "I need a bigger burst at the start."
Gordon hit personal records in the long jump (21-10) and in the high jump (6-4), which he won.
Anthony Dalessandro of Fort Cherry was named to Field MVP after finishing second in the discus (126) and second in the javelin (151-06).
The Track MVP was Charles Davis of Canon-McMillan, who won the 300 hurdles (40.69) and 110 hurdles (14.77), and who was fifth in the 100 dash (11.6),
In a matchup of premier distance runners, Jadon Rahman of Canon-McMillan made up 15 meters down the stretch and caught Ryan Pajak at the finish line to win it in 2:00.77. Pajak turned in a 2:01.42.
"I was unsure if I had enough in the tank because I had just finished the 400," Rahman said. "I felt like my body was good and I could speed up. This is the first time I've seen (Pajak). I know he is a good miler and two-miler"
Rahman won the 400 in 49.81 and Pajak won the 3,200 run in 10:13.05.
Washington's Davoun Fuse won the triple jump with a leap of 42-05 1/2, just 01 1/2 inches better than Dawson Fowler of Waynesburg.
Dane Asbury of Washington won the 200 in 22.84 and the Prexies took the 400 relay in 43.85. Kirkland Cipoletti of McGuffey won the 1,600 run in 4:39.25. Canon-McMillan won the 1,600 relay in 3:38.42 and the 3,200 relay in 8:37.17.
Robert Gavlin gave Peters Township a win in the discus (146-11) and shot put (48-9). Fowler took gold in the javelin (158-11).