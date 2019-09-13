ALIQUIPPA — Micah Kimbrough ran for three touchdowns, including jaunts of 89 and 94 yards in the second half, and passed for another score as Hopewell pulled away and defeated Waynesburg 31-7 in a Class 3A Tri-County West Conference game Friday night.
Hopewell (1-1, 1-3) led by only 10-7 in the third quarter after a 10-yard touchdown run by Waynesburg's Trevor Stephenson, who rushed for 193 yards on 33 carries. The Raiders fell to 0-2 in the conference and 2-2 overall.
Moments after the Waynesburg score, Kimbrough broke off an 89-yard TD run to push the Vikings' lead to 17-7.
In the fourth quarter, Kimbrough threw an 18-yard TD pass to Jay'Von Jeter and capped the scoring with a 94-yard touchdown run.
After a scoreless first quarter, Hopewell's Josh Progar booted a 31-yard field goal and Kimbrough scored on an eight-yard run to give Hopewell a 10-0 edge at halftime.