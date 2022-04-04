Tyler Groves took a shutout into the seventh inning, Alex VanSickle scored twice and Mason Switalski drove in two runs as Waynesburg won its Class 3A Section 4 opener, defeating visiting Southmoreland, 5-1, Monday.
The game was a pitcher’s duel pitcher Groves and Southmoreland’s Anthony Govern. Groves allowed one run in 6 2/3 innings and struck out eight. Govern struck out 10 over five innings.
The game was scoreless until the fifth, when Van Sickle and Lincoln Pack each double in a three-batter stretch to give Waynesburg a 1-0 lead. Pack would score on a single by Justin Stephenson.
The Raiders tacked on three runs in the sixth, capped by Switalski’s two-run single.
• Brody Ross pitched a two-hitter, and Liam Ankrom and Mason Sisler each had three hits and two RBI as Jefferson-Morgan defeated visiting Jefferson-Morgan 6-4 in the Class A Section 2 opener for both teams.
Ross took a no-hitter into the sixth, when a walk a single by R.J. DiEugenio preceded a three-run homer by Kody Kuhns that pulld the Greyhounds (0-1, 0-3) to within 5-4.
Jefferson-Morgan (1-0, 2-0) added an insurance run its half of the sixth on an RBI hit by Sisler, and Ross, who struck out seven, finished off the win.
Ankrom, Sisler, Brock Bayles, Collin Bisciglia and Easton Hanko each hit a double for the Rockets.
• Fort Cherry wasted no time against host Clairton, rolling to a 17-0 win over the Bears in three innings in a Class 2A Section 4 game.
The Rangers (2-0, 2-0) scored seven runs in the top of the first inning, five in the second and five in third. Ryan Steele drove in three runs. he was one of four FC players with multiple hits. Thirteen different Rangers scored at least one run.
Ryan Craig and Adam Wolfe combined on a one-hitter.
• A.J. Kuzior went 4-for-5 with two doubles and four RBI, Eric Kovach drove in three runs and Burgettstown rolled to a 15-5 win in six innings over visiting Carlynton in Class 2A Section 4.
It was the third win in as many section games for Burgettstown (3-0, 3-1).
The Blue Devils fell behind 4-0 after a half-inning and trailed 5-3 in the fifth before scoring seven times in the bottom of the fifth. Kovach a two-run single that gave Burgettstown the lead. The Blue Devils tacked on five runs in the sixth.
Nathan Klodowski was the winning pitcher in relief and scored three runs. Sam Elich smacked a double.
Losing pitcher Trey Morris had two doubles for Carlynton (0-1, 1-1).
• Charleroi scored four times in the top of the seventh inning to rally for a 4-3 win over McGuffey in a Class 3A Section 4 game at Wild Things Park.
McGuffey’s Austin Hall was working a shutout and protecting a 3-0 lead entering the seventh before Charleroi (1-0, 3-0) took advantge of McGuffey errors and scored three unearned runs in the final frame. Two runs scored on a single by Jace Pager that cut McGuffey’s lead to 3-2. The next two runs scored on an error.
Winning pitcher Kayden Woods threw a three-hitter and struck out eight. Ben Shields doubled for Charleroi. Logan Seibert doubled for McGuffey (1-1, 2-2).
• Noah Martin threw shutout ball for 52/3 innings, Ayden Bochter drove in four runs and Bentworth routed Frazier 10-0 in six innings in Class 2A Section 1.
It was the first win for new Bentworth coach Shawn Chory.
Martin scattered three hits and struck out nine. he did not walk a batter as the Bearcats (1-0, 1-1) won their section opener.
Bochter, who was 3-for-4, doubled, as did Zane Woodhouse, Lucas Burt and Colton Brightwell.
Dan Olbrys had a double for Frazier (0-2, 0-3).
• Lane Camden hit two home runs, knocked in three runs and scored three times to send Chartiers-Houston past Brentwood, 7-0, in a Class 2A Section 4 game.
Ryan Parise went six shutout innings for the Bucs (1-2, 1-3), walking five and striking out seven. Anthony Romano had two hits and drove in a run. Nico Filosi doubled in a run and Matt Rieger had a double.
Brentwood fell to 0-3, 0-2 in the section.
• Evan Holewinski pitched five shutout innings and Bethel Park’s relievers threw two more in a 7-0 victory over Trinity in a Class 5A Section 4 game.
Cody Geddes had a triple among his two hits, scored twice and drove in a run for BP (1-0, 3-0). Ray Altmeyer and John Chalus each drove in two runs.
• Tyler Staub struck out 15, hit a double and scored twice to help Union to a 9-0 victory over Avella in Class A Section 1.
Rocco Galmarini and Mark Stanley each knocked in a pair of runs for Union (1-1). Brennan Porter scored twice.
Isaiah Bradick had the only hit for Avella (0-1, 0-2).
• Hunter Hamilton doubled and homered as part of West Greene’s 13-hit attack that produced a 13-0, five-inning victory over Mapletown in Class A Section 1.
Dalton Lucey pitched five shutout innings for West Greene (1-0, 1-2). Hamilton, Casey Miller, John Lampe, Morgan Kiger and Ian VanDyne each had a double and Corey Wise rapped a triples.
A.J. Vanata, Jeremiah Mick and Josh Howard singled for Mapletown (0-1, 1-1),
• Adam LaCarte raced to score from third base on a third-strike wild pitch in the bottom fo the seventh inning to give Belle Vernon a 2-1 win over West Mifflin in Class 4A Section 3.
The run came after West Mifflin (2-1, 3-1) had left two runners on base in the top of the seventh.
Winning pitcher struck out eight and scattered seven hits as Belle Vernon moved to 1-1 in section and overall.
• Wes Parker and Drew Ripepi homered and three Peters Township pitchers combined on a two-hit shutout as the Indians blanked Connellsville 10-0 in six innings.
Ripepi went 3-for-4 with three RBI, and Bryce Thompson had a single, double and three RBI.
Starter Sam Miller and relievers Ryan Morrow and Aiden Bewick held Connellsville to a pair of singles and struck out eight.
• Winning pitcher Drake Long drove in four runs as Carmichaels routed California 17-2 in three innings in Class 2A Section 1.
The Mikes scored nine runs in the first inning after California had forged a 2-0 lead. Carmichaels tacked on five runs in the second and three in the third.
Long allowed two hits and struck out five. Nick Ricco and Liam Lohr each doubled as the Mikes had 13 hits.