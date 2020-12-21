The pressure of earning a playoff berth in basketball was removed Monday by the WPIAL.
The board of control has decided on an open tournament.
That means every team gets in no matter the record and place in the standings.
If history repeats itself, Washington High School will be one happy place to play. The last time the WPIAL tried an open tournament was 1984 and the Prexies won the Class AA state title.
Coach Ron Faust remembers that season well, all 33 games.
“It brings back some memories,” Faust said, “under some different circumstances.
“We played 33 games, went 30-3, and played 10 postseason games.”
The board decided to use the open tournament this season because of the coronavirus. Games that have to be postponed or canceled won’t make much of a difference if everyone is included in the playoffs.
Teams will have a window in February when they can opt into the playoffs. Teams can also opt out if the season is not going well.
If every team decides to play, that would only add one more round to the postseason. Playoffs begin Feb. 27 and end March 12-15 with the state finals.
“You want them to play as many games as they possibly can,” Faust said. “The reality is not every team is going to make it to the finish line. You might get into situations in the playoffs where teams are unable to compete. You want to see how that’s going to be handled.”
Faust said that even a partial season is better than shutting the winter sports down. Right now, no one is even allowed to practice because of the spread of the virus. Practices are supposed to start up again Jan. 4.
“We’re hoping we can get back on the court soon,” Faust said. “Our kids have handled this well. We wear masks to practice and we had two scrimmages and wore masks. Now, I’m not a doctor and I don’t want to intrude on their territory, but if we follow the rules, then we can play.”
Washington defeated Delone Catholic in the 1984 state championship game. The Prexies started the season 3-3 then won 27 straight games.
Faust said he does not bring it up very often because the game was played 36 years ago.
“I have to remember that most of my players were born in 2000,” he said. “Every once in a while i catch myself. What we did in 1984 doesn’t ring a bell for them.”