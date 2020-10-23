Now all that’s left is the waiting.
Washington High School showed off its running game Friday at Wash High Stadium.
The Prexies rolled up 365 total yards, most of it coming on the ground, and had to impress the WPIAL playoff selection committee with a 43-6 victory over Frazier.
The Prexies will find out tonight (7 p.m.) whether they are a playoff team. That’s when the WPIAL football steering committee makes it announcement.
Wash High finished in second place in the Class AA Century Conference with a 5-1 record. Normally, that would be more than enough to be playoff-bound.
But these are not normal times.
The season was shrunk to seven games and only the conference champions were automatic qualifiers. Four other Class 2A teams will be selected as wild cards.
“I’m just happy with the way we played,” said Wash High head coach Mike Bosnic. “Right now, I’m just happy with that. We can’t control (what the selection committee does) so we are not going to worry about it.”
Frazier, which came in riding a three-game winning streak, could not move the ball through the air or on the ground. The Commodores got their first first down with 6:30 left in the half.
That would be the only first down Frazier would muster when it mattered.
Meanwhile, Washington was running the ball down the Commodores’ throat. Michael Allen and Vandell Page each scored twice as Wash High scored 21 points in the first quarter and 22 in the second quarter.
Amari Miller and Davoun Fuse also scored and the defense got in the act when it registered a safety, tackling the Frazier running back in the end zone. Fuse had a 69-yard run for the score, the longest of his career.
“I was juts thinking run, get loose,” said Fuse. “We played well the whole game, the first time.”
Washington set a school record with its 38th straight home victory. The Prexies’ win was the 110th of Bosnic’s career.
“I think this was our best game of the season,” said Bosnic. “I thought we were playing better in the second half of last week’s game and I was hoping we’d build off of that. For the first time this year, we played a full game. We came out and were focused and jumped on them. I think these guys are capable of doing that every game.”
Washington pulled most of its starters at halftime.
Still Frazier had its problems, finishing the game with zero yards rushing. This was the eighth straight loss in the series and Frazier has scored just three touchdowns in the last five games of the series.
“It’s not the outcome we were looking for,” said Frazier head coach Greg Boggs. “You have got to hand it to them. They’re big, they’re physical and they really took it to us. The established the line of scrimmage. They controlled the trenches. It’s a tough place to play when they control inside and outside. Coming into this game, I thought they put it all together.
“In normal years, we would have been in the playoffs. I thought we had a great year but in this case, it was a matter of Wash High playing some good football.”