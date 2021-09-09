Just three weeks into the high school football season, Washington gets a normal football game.
The third of three Class A football teams is the most difficult, Clairton.
The first two games, against Monessen and Jefferson-Morgan, were frought with problems. The opener against Monessen, which was supposed to be a home game, needed to be moved to Canon-McMillan because of electrical problems at Wash High Stadium.
Last week, the game against Jefferson-Morgan got so out of hand that the Rockets were taking a knee rather than running a play during the second half of a 60-0 victory by Washington.
In two games, Washington has outscored the opponents 102-7.
Clairton is playing its second game after losing a 14-12 decision to Steel Valley.
“Clairton always has a lot of speed, tough kids and they know how to win,” said Washington head coach Mike Bosnic. “Their kids know how to get it done.”
Washington is paced by quarterback Davoun Fuse, who in limited action because of the lopsided games has passed for 141 yards and rushed for 33. Tayshawn Levy leads the team with 93 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
“We know it’s going to be a tough game; it’s going to be a battle,” said Levy. “We have to prepare for everything we don’t expect. We have to prepare for the downfalls we have coming into the game. We have to be ready to fight. If we come in and follow our keys, we can skunk them.”
Turnovers have been a problem for the Prexies. Last season, the Prexies turned the ball over three times early in the game and managed only seven total yards in the first quarter in a 42-6 loss to Apollo-Ridge in the quarterfinals of the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs.
Levy said the Prexies are concentrating on ball security.
“We’ve been doing ball-handling drills,” said Levy. “We’ve been doing passing drills. We’ve been doing a whole lot of drills: practicing (holding) the tips of the ball, how to hold the ball and not swinging the ball (away from our bodies.”
In other games
South Fayette at Thomas Jefferson:
These two perennial football powers promosie to make for a thoroughly enjoyable game. South Fayette is 2-0, handling Montour and West Mifflin with relative ease. Thomas Jefferson got past a strong Gateway team in its first game of the season.
Mt. Lebanon at Peters Township:
Two impressive wins by Peters Township – 37-0 over Fox Chapel and 29-7 over Canon-McMillan – put the Indians in strong position against Mt. Lebanon. The Blue Devils have impressive wins over Bethel Park and Upper St. Clair.
California at Waynesburg:
The Raiders will unleash WPIAL rushing leader Breylin Woods, who has 466 yards on 20 attempts in two games. He will be a tall order for the California defense, which surrendered 30 points in a win over Beth-Center in the Trojans’ season opener. Waynesburg is coming off a 64-20 thumping of Bentworth.
McGuffey at Sto-Rox:
Will the real McGuffey Highlanders please stand up. Are they the ones who got outslugged 47-22 by Southmoreland or the team that whipped Brownsville 44-0 last week? Sto-Rox is one of the top Class 2A teams in the state and is coming off an 82-0 shellacking of Jeannette.
Chartiers-Houston at Mapletown:
The Maples have won their first two games, the first time that has happened since 2000. The Bucs had last week’s game cancelled when COVID-19 hit Riverview. The Bucs haven’t played a game in two weeks but have an impressive win over Fort Cherry.
Fort Cherry at Carmichaels:
The Mikes have been a pleasant surprise this year with quarterback Trenton Carter having passed for 311 yards and rushed for 143. Fort Cherry’s offense is sparked by quarterback Maddox Truschel and wide receiver Dylan Rogers. The duo have combined for five touchdowns in two games.