Name: Davoun Fuse
School: Washington
Sport: Football
Class: Junior
Fuse’s week: The 6-4, 195-pound quarterback for the Prexies rifled a 29-yard touchdown pass to Zxavian Willis with three seconds remaining in the game, then fired the two-point conversion pass to Travis Crutcher, in what turned out to be a 41-34 victory over McGuffey in the regular season finale for these two playoff teams.
“I was nervous,” said Fuse.
Fuse’s touchdown pass was his fourth of the game. He also ran for two scores, giving him a hand in six touchowns.
Fuse hit Willis from 24 yards in the first quarter to open the scoring, then followed it up with a 23-yard touchdown to Crutcher. He also found Taviaire Vereen from 49 yards that gave Washington a 19-14 halftime lead.
Fuse also ran it in from one and three yards in the second half.
“I haven’t had six touchdowns since the (youth leagues).” Fuse said.
Fuse is headed for a Division I program, which one is still unknown.
Right now, Fuse is getting interest from the Mid-America Conference schools and Syracuse, to name a few. He still has another year to entertain options..
“He has grown so much since last year,” said Washington head coach Mike Bosnic. “When we got the ball back with (20) seconds, our kids were not nervous. I knew we would have the opportunity.”
The win capped an undefeated regular season for Washington. The Prexies went 6-0 in the conference and 9-0 overall but it was anything but easy. Washington had three games either forfeited or postponed.
“I didn’t like that at all,” Fuse said. “It was a long time between games. We wanted to play.”
Getaway: When Fuse wants to get away from football, he gets his rod, reel and tackle box and heads north on Interstate 79.
“I love to go fishing with my step-dad in Erie,” Fuse said. “We go out on the lake with a boat. It’s really nice.”