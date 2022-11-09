Name: Carlos Harper
School: Washington
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Name: Carlos Harper
School: Washington
Sport: Football
Class: Senior
Harper’s week: Harper scored three devastating touchdowns in the Prexies’ 49-21 victory over Serra Catholic in the first round of the WPIAL Class 2A football playoffs Friday in a game played at Norwin High School.
Harper, a 6-3, 215-pounder, ran one in from 60 yards against the defending WPIAL Class 2A champion midway through the second quarter. Harper then made the play of the game, smashing quarterback Elijah Ward at the Prexies’ one-yard line and separating him from the football. Harper then scooped up the loose ball and raced 99 yards for a momentum-changing touchdown.
His final score came from his linebacker position, snagging an interception and returning it 38 yards for a touchdown with 9:14 to play that put the game away.
“I was just filling the gap and I hit him real hard. That’s when I saw the ball pop out,” said Harper. “I just picked it up and took it to the house. I was happy. I didn’t expect to get that far in front of everybody. That’s the first time I made a play like that. I was very excited.”
Not only did the fumble return stop Serra Catholic from scoring, it gave Washington a 28-14 lead.
“He had a couple big plays,” said Washington head coach Mike Bosnic. “But that was a key point in the game. He made a great hit that caused the fumble, then picked it up and ran it 99 yards. It was one of the best plays I’ve seen since I’ve been coaching.”
Varsatile player: Harper’s 60-yard touchdown run was equal to the yardage he rushed for all season on 11 carries.
“He’s played all over the place, anywhere we can get him the ball,” said Bosnic. “He’s even played tight end.”
Revenge is sweet: Harper’s defensive returns for touchdowns were significant because of what happen in Week 3 against Serra. The Eagles overcame two-touchdown leads twice and had a fumble return for a touchdown in a 35-34 victory over the Prexies in a game played at McKeesport.
“This game was very big to us because we played them earlier in the season and lost by one point,” said Harper. “So we went into that playoff game with the mentality that we were better than they were.”
Washington will play at Neshannock on Friday in the quarterfinals.
Compiled by Joe Tuscano
Assistant Sports Editor
Joe Tuscano has been with the Observer-Reporter since 1980. He has covered all sports for the newspaper, including the Steelers, Pirates, Pitt football, local college football and wrestling.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.