Name: Cameron Carter-Green
School: Washington
Sport: Wrestling
Class: Senior
Carter-Green’s week: The 6-2, 280-pound behemoth won the heavyweight class at the Chartiers-Houston Invitational Saturday to kick off the wrestling season.
Carter-Green opened the tournament with a 2-0 decision over Lucas Palermo of North Hills and followed that up with a 4-0 shutout of Mason Sisler of Jefferson-Morgan to earn a trip to the semifinals.
There, he won an 8-3 decision over Joey Schenk of Pine-Richland. The key part of the match came in the second period, when Carter-Green turned Schenk for a five-point move.
In the finals, Carter-Green took on Jake Pomykata of Butler. Carter-Green led 5-0 after one period and 7-0 at the midway point before coming away with a 9-3 decision.
“This gave me the boost that I needed,” said Carter-Green. “I took the first place that I needed.”
The tournament wasn’t held last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a sophomore, Carter-Green made it to the finals, where he lost to Burgettstown’s Riley Kemper.
Last season was a lost season for Carter-Green. Because of a shoulder injury, he wrestled only two times before having surgery to correct the problem. Now, he’s ready to make up for lost time.
“It motivated me because I was out for the season,” said Carter-Green. “When you’re out for the season, people don’t think you can come back as strong as you were.”
Which pleased head coach Adrian Turner.
“He rehabbed really well and came back pretty strong,” Turner said. “He has a real good shot (in the WPIAL). He’s improved a lot, especially up here.”
Turner was pointing to his head.
“I think he has matured. Still got a little ways to go,” Turner said. “His conditioning is getting better. He’s been running a lot.”
Workout warrior: If you can’t find Carter-Green in the wrestling room, then try the weight room. Because when he isn’t wrestling, Carter-Green loves to lift.
“I like to work out, working out with friends, that’s what I like to do,” Carter-Green said. “That’s pretty much all I do.”
Carter-Green can squat 500 pounds and bench press 315 five times.
Compiled by Joe Tuscano