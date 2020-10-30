APOLLO – The Washington Prexies reverted to their mistake-prone ways Friday night and took a beating because of it.
The Prexies turned the ball over three times early in the game and managed just seven total yards in the first quarter as Apollo-Ridge blasted the Prexies 42-6 in the quarterfinals of the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs.
Washington finished the season with a 5-3 record. Apollo-Ridge moved to 6-0 and will make its first appearance in the semifinals in school history.
“We came out and right away dug ourselves a hole,” said Washington head coach Mike Bosnic. “We weren’t ready for that and we couldn’t recover from it. It was an ugly performance all the way around. We put the ball on the ground and we can’t do that.”
In all, Washington had six turnovers, three fumbles, two muffed kickoffs and an interception.
Logan Harmon rushed 27 times for 237 yards and scored four touchdowns for Apollo-Ridge.
“We put it in the kids’ mind all week,” said Apollo-Ridge head coach John Stiba. “We saw on film that they would put the ball on the ground if we really worked at it. And we really worked at it.”
Washington fumbled on two of its first three plays from scrimmage, giving Apollo-Ridge great field position from which it would score twice. The Prexies also fumbled the ball on the kickoff and Apollo-Ridge took advantage.
Quarterback Jacob Fello hit Dom Reiter for two touchdowns and Logan Harmon scored twice to put the deficit at 28-0.
“Harmon is a grounder,” Stiba said. “I love him to death. He gets us going. He’s our bell-center.”
Washington managed just seven yards total offense in that disastrous first quarter. Worse, the Prexies were hit with seven penalties, turning long gains needed into first downs by the Vikings.
“We did some really dumb things early,” Bosnic. “We beat ourselves tonight. Apollo-Ridge is a really good team. We hurt ourselves all night long.”
Harmon, who rushed for 100 yards in the first half, was unstoppable. He went over from 13 and two yards.
Reiter, who came into the game with just one catch, doubled that, grabbing a 20-yard score in the first quarter and a 5-yard grab in the second.
“This is the furthest we have ever been,” Stiba said. “I told the kids we keep making history every week. We have another chance to make history next week.”
Washington didn’t get its first first down of the game until 3:11 remained in the half. Davoun Fuse finally moved the ball, gaining much of Wash High’s 69 yards of offense. But a fourth down pass fell incomplete in the final minute of the first half.
Washington jumped off sides five times in the half, three of them from the nose tackle. Three times, the Prexies ran plays with only 10 players on the field.
Washington finally broke through with 8:45 left in the third quarter when Davoun Fuse ran 19 yards for a score.
Gavin Cole miised a 45-yard field goal in third quarter.
The game was a penalty-fest, especially the second half. Apollo-Ridge had 19 penalties for 195 yards and Washington had 14 for 107.
Washington led the series 3-0 before this game and Apollo-Ridge moved its record to 4-15 in the playoffs.