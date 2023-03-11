HERSHEY – Ask Blake Reihner and he’ll tell you the last wrestler from Trinity High School to win a state title.
And he won’t even take time to think about it.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.Subscribe
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.Subscribe Login
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
HERSHEY – Ask Blake Reihner and he’ll tell you the last wrestler from Trinity High School to win a state title.
And he won’t even take time to think about it.
“Dan Burkholder in 2005,” he said as soon as the question was asked.
The way Reihner is wrestling, his name might replace Burkholder’s as the answer to that question.
Reihner came into the PIAA 3A Wrestling Championships as the third-place finisher in the Southwest Regional and is now two wins away from a gold medal at the Giant Center in Hershey.
Reihner moved into today’s semifinals (9 a.m.) with a 3-2 win over Oliver Fairchild of Easton. He wrestles Pierson Manville of State College in the semifinals and, if successful, moves into tonight’s finals at 7 p.m. Manville is not only a returning state champion but he was named Outstanding Wrestler of last year’s tournament.
“When I saw the bracket, I knew I had a chance to get to he semis and I took it,” said Reihner. “I won’t be satisfied taking sixth place. I’ve got to keep wrestling.”
Reihner opened the tournament with a 5-0 win over Mason Karkoska of Owen J. Roberts then had to sweat out two one-point wins: 3-2 over Elias Long of Central York and 4-3 over Fairchild.
“Blake wrestled his butt off that match,” said Trinity head coach Ron Tarquinio. “It was a tough matchup. (Long) was really long. He got that leg up in the air.”
Heavyweight Ty Banco again used his overpowering strength to turn an undersized Michael Hershey of Spring Grove for a five-point move then added three more in the second period on the way to a fall in 5:56.
Banco meets Sean Kinney of Nazareth, undefeated at 33-0, in this morning’s semifinals.
“It’s definitely exciting,” said Banco, who raised his record to 40-3. “He wasn’t very good on bottom.”
Waynesburg’s dynamic duo of Mac Church and Rocco Welsh had no trouble in the quarterfinals. Church, a two-time state champion, and Welsh, a three-time placewinner and one time champion, each won by technical fall.
Church won 19-4 over Aidan Swann of Cocalico at 145 pounds and Welsh overpowered Macon Myers of Central York, 25-10, in the 172-pound weight class.
“I may be a little more aggressive on my attacks,” Church said. “I’m not looking at the bracket. I feel good the way I’m wrestling.”
Canon-McMillan’s Tanner Mizenko held a 3-2 lead in the neutral position until 18 seconds remained in the match. That’s when Luke Sirianni of Abington Heights took Mizenko down for a 4-3 victory, sending the 107-pound C-M junior to the consolation rounds.
Mizenko then dropped a 1-0 decision to Max Tancini of Perquiomen Valley in the consolation round and was eliminated.
Mizenko’s teammate, Andrew Binni, won in similar fashion. The 127-pound junior got a takedown with a little more than 20 seconds remaining for a 3-1 victory over Tahir Perkins of Nazareth. Binni draws Seamus Mack of Hempfield in the semifinals.
Matthew Furman of Canon-McMillan made it to the semifinals with a 2-0 decision over Dom Wheatley of Nazareth at 172 pounds. Up next is Talon Hogan of Pennridge.
Chris Cibrone (145) of Peters Township, Jake Conroy (189) of Ringgold and Nate Jones (152) of Waynesburg suffered their second losses and were eliminated.
Brody Evans (189) and Eli Makel (215) have one loss and can still finish as high as third.
Assistant Sports Editor
Joe Tuscano has been with the Observer-Reporter since 1980. He has covered all sports for the newspaper, including the Steelers, Pirates, Pitt football, local college football and wrestling.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.