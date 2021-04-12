Michael Dunn was looking for the perfect fit for his basketball skills. On Monday, he told everyone where he found it.
The 6-3 senior shooting guard decided to take Shippensburg’s scholarship offer to become a Raider.
Dunn’s choice of the Division II school that plays in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference gives Tim Tessmer the highest-level recruit in his eight years as head coach at Trinity.
“I really felt a connection with the coaching staff and they really fit the way I play,” said Dunn, who also considered Waynesburg, Washington & Jefferson, Saint Vincent, Ave Maria in Naples, Fla., and LaRoche.
“Ever since I went on campus, there was a connection with the coaches. They took a chance on me and I think they will be glad they did.”
Dunn averaged 24.2 points per game with the Hillers, ranking sixth in the WPIAL (all classifications). He was second in scoring in the Class 5A ranks, just 0.8 behind the leader. He scored 30 or more points in seven games, including against WPIAL playoff teams New Castle and Chartiers Valley.
“Shippensburg was the first one on him,” Tessmer said. “They were the first ones to the dance. He’s a good fit there. They’re getting a kid who can score from all over, an awesome player. He can shoot it with the best of them. His athleticism has improved by leaps and bounds. The interest he is getting is unheard of for us.”
Dunn had 14 double-double games and set the WPIAL record for Class 5A playoff scoring at 31 points per game. In a playoff game against Kiski, Dunn set the WPIAL 5A record for single-game scoring with 37 points.
In a 76-56 upset of No. 3 Highlands, Dunn was 7-of-10 from three-point range, leading the 13th-seeded Hillers to their biggest win of the season. Not bad for a 10-9 team.
“We had a great coaching staff,” said Dunn. “My teammates were great. We won and having a winning culture makes it a lot of fun.”
Dunn comes from a basketball family. His father, Joe, coached at Trinity among other places and his sister, Mary, played at Youngstown State and will transfer to Pitt as a graduate student.
Dunn, who made first team on the Observer-Reporter All-District Basketball Team, will be a member of the 5A Gold Team that will play the 6A Gold team in the Roundball Classic May 15 at Geneva College.
“Without question, he made other people better,” said Tessmer. “This year, these guys made a commitment to each other and Michael led the way. They were just as happy setting a screen for Michael as they were taking a pass and scoring the basketball. They were all on the same page.”
Shippensburg finished first in the PSAC East Division with an 18-4 conference record and 24-7 overall mark. IUP defeated Shippensburg 77-59 to win its second straight PSAC title and fifth in 11 years.
“Playing at that high a level is really an honor,” said Dunn. “They push the ball, kind of like the way we did at Trinity. They preach defense. You have to play defense to get time on the court.”