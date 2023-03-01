If you want to find Ty Banco during his free time as a student at Trinity High School, try the athletic film room.
Banco not only is an all-state football player whose latest scholarship offer came from Texas A&M, he is an outstanding heavyweight wrestler.
“Usually, I should be studying, but I’m watching film,” Banco said.
Banco, who is 34-3, is the top seed for the PIAA Class 3A Southwest Regional this weekend at Canon-McMillan High School.
The first round gets underway 4:30 p.m. Friday with the semifinals at 11:30 a.m. Saturday and finals at 3:30 p.m.
The top four wrestlers in each weight class advance to the PIAA Championships at the Giant Center in Hershey, March 9-11.
Banco, as a reward for his seeding, gets the winner of the preliminary round bout between Mason Williams of Canon-McMillan, who has a 3-10 record, and Jay Holmes of Ringgold, who has an 11-23 record. Williams finished fifth in the Southern Sectional and Holmes was sixth in the Eastern Sectional.
“After football, I came in, working harder,” said Banco. “I hit the weights here and there. I’m more into running than lifting. All the heavyweights I wrestle are out of shape and not ready for the third period.”
No matter who the opponent is, Banco will have some notes he will take from film study.
Joey Schneck of Pine-Richland is the second seed. Interestingly, he has the same record as Banco, 34-3. Joe Ennick (29-4) is seeded third and Jack Crider (28-8) of Kiski is the fourth seed.
“Schneck is someone I’m definitely worried about,” said Banco. “He always gives me a tough match.”
Trinity head coach Ron Tarquinio said Banco has improved on his feet and is attacking opponents better.
“He’s trying out different attacks from his feet instead of trying to go upper body all the time,” Tarquinio said. “He’s starting to develop a snap-go-behind move and some leg attacks from snap singles. He’s really improved on top, collecting the wrist and keeping his weight in the right position.”
Blake Reihner is one of two other Trinity wrestlers seeded in the top four. Reihner is third at 139 pounds with a 31-4 record. Reihner’s first-round opponent will be Peter Leventis, a freshman with a 24-8 record, of Central Catholic.
Bodie Morgan is seeded third at 172 pounds. Morgan gets Nick Rohal (17-19) of Connellsville in the first round.
Waynesburg’s Mac Church is top seed at 145 pounds. Church is a two-time state champion with a 28-2 record. He will wrestle the winner of the preliminary bout between Luke Ankney (9-11), a sophomore from Franklin Regional, and Max Kimbrough (17-9), a senior from Central Valley.
Church’s teammate, Rocco Welsh, is looking for his second PIAA gold medal. He is the top seed at 172 pounds with a 35-0 record. His first-round match will be against the winner of a preliminary match between Ryan Steffy (6-10) of Hempfield and Sebastian Lopez (22-10) of North Hills.
Waynesburg’s third top-seeded wrestler is Eli Makel at 215 pounds. Makel, who is 39-3, will wrestle the winner of the preliminary bout between Dante Cruz (16-18) of Pine-Richland and Brayden Wilcher (23-16) of Ringgold.
