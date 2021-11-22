Trinity will welcome two new classes for its Sports Hall of Fame. The new members will be inducted during ceremonies Friday at the high school.
The following is a brief bio on the honorees.
2021 Bill Bane Wrestling
Bane was a PIAA wrestling champion and WPIAL champion in 1954. Bane had a career 67-3 record at Trinity, He wrestled at Indiana University, where he went 48-6. He finished second at the 1957 Olympic Trials. Before being inducted into the WPIAL Wrestling Hall of Fame, he spent 15 years, eight as an assistant and seven as head coach, at Beech Grove High School in Indiana.
Gregg Day Soccer
Day, a member of the 1984 Trinity state champion team, made All-State and All-WPIAL in 1985 and 1986. He attended the University of Evansville, where he helped the team make the Elite Eight in College Cup in 1987. At Old Diminion, his next school, the team won the Sunbelt championship.
Dennis Chernay Tennis Coach
Chernay started the boys tennis team at the school and coached 15 seasons, winning one section team title in 1987 with a 12-0 record.
He coached a section singles champion in Sean Snee and a runner-up in Brian Martin. Snee and Spencer Hutchinson won a section doubles championship and David Mintz and Dana Davis won a section mixed doubles title.
Bill Gallo Wrestling
Gallo was a PIAA champion in 1955 and runner-up in 1954. He was a two-time WPIAL champion (1954-55) and two-time section champion (1954-55). He wrestled at Indiana University.
Olivia Gray Softball
Gray was a four-time Observer-Reporter All-District Team member and three-time member of the PA Softball Coaches Association All-State Team. In 2015, she was named the Observer-Reporter Softball Player of the Year and PA Softball Coaches Association Class AAA Player of the Year.
At Pitt, Gray was a four-year starter (183 games) and owns the single-game record with 10 assists. Gray was All-ACC first team in 2018 and All-ACC second team in 2019.
Dan Oliverio Wrestling
Oliverio was a PIAA champion in 1980 and WPIAL champion the same year. He compiled a 58-6-1 record through 1979 and 1980, He was a three-time section champion (1978-80).
Sean Snee Tennis
Snee earned four varsity letters at the school. He was the No.1 singles player all four years. He was a six-time WPIAL qualifier, won three Section 9 Singles titles, two Section 9 mixed doubles titles and one Section 9 doubles title.
At Penn State University, Snee was the No. 6 singles and No. 3 doubles player. He has coached more than 20 years at tennis clubs and high schools. He is rated as a USPTA 1 High-Performance coach.
The 2015 Girls Softball Team
The Hillers finished second in the PIAA tournament with a 20-6 record.
Contributors: Athletic Trainers Bob Caleffe, Eric Glaum and Lane Stoner
2020 Inductees Tyler Duke Golf and Basketball
Duke was a three-year letterwinner in basketball and four-year letterwinner in golf. In basketball, he was team captain in 1997-98 and all-conference both years. He was the Washington-Greene All-Star game MVP in 1998.
In golf, he was a PIAA qualifier and all-conference in 1997-98. At Ohio University, Duke was a four-year letterwinner and team captain from 2000-02.
Matt Engle Soccer
Engle scored 83 career goals, second all-time in the state in 1978. From 1977-78, he was named All-WPIAL, All-State and WPIAL MVP.
At West Virginia Wesleyan, he was named All-Conference and leading scorer from 1979-80.
Amanda Hill-McWreath Soccer
Hill-McWreath started every varsity soccer match in her four-year career and played every minute of those games. She was All-WPIAL from 2009-11, team MVP in 2010 and 2011, and was named All-State in 2011. She finished with 22 goals and 14 assists, was team captain in 2011 and team MVP.
At West Virginia University, Hill-McWreath had five game-winning goals among her 10. She started all 88 games and was team captain in 2014 and 2015. She made the Big 12 All-Tournament team and was twice named to the Big 12 team. WVU won the Big 12 conference title in all her four years and were twice tournament champions.
Denny McGhee Baseball
In his senior year, McGhee went 8-1 with 95 strikeouts. He made All-Section twice and was a three-year letterwinner.
At Ohio University, he was a four-year letterwinner and left school as the leader in single-season strikeouts (118) and career strikeouts (264). in 2001, he was named first team Mid-American Conference pitcher and second team Mideast Regional Division I baseball team.
Brock Miller Football and Basketball
In basketball, Miller was a three-year letterwinner and was the team MVP in his final year (1983-84) when he averaged 22 points and 12 rebounds per game.
In football, he was a two-year letterwinner and was All-Conference and All-Area team in the 1983 and 1984 seasons.
AT North Carolina State, he was a four-year letterwinner, was All-ACC in 1988 and was named Honorable Mention All-America in 1988.
He coached in the South Carolina Independent School Association, where his teams won three state titles, were runners-up three team and made the semifinals five times.
Mickey Sworden Football
Sworden was a two-year letterwinner and was named All-State in 1967. He was a member of the Big 33 team as a senior.
At West Liberty, he was a three-year starter and received a boatload of accolades from the West Virginia Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, including Defensive Player of the Year in 1972.
He coached at McGuffey, where the Highlanders won the WPIAL Class AAA title in 1994 and were runners-up in 1993.
1979 Wrestling Team
The Hillers, coached by Joe Shook and assisted by Jerry Chambers, went 19-0, won the section and WPIAL team titles and finished third at the PIAA Team Tournament.
Contributors: Dean and Cathy Kenefick