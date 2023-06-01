CALIFORNIA – Trinity’s Ryleigh Hoy was not being coy when she smacked two home runs in the Hillers’ 11-7 victory over Armstrong to win the WPIAL Class 5A softball championship at PennWest California’s Lilley Field.

Hoy, a senior and Mercyhurst University recruit, entered Thursday’s game with three homers, but said she would never be confused with teammate Hanna Suhoski, who leads Trinity with seven.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In