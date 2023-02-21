PIAA basketball stock image

Having a balanced scoring lineup is most often at the top of every basketball coach’s wish list, especially come playoff time.

Trinity girls basketball coach Kathy McConnell-Miller has that in spades as seven different Hillers found the score sheet Tuesday night at Hiller Hall. Four of them scored in double-figures as Trinity held off a game Latrobe squad 68-61 in the first round of the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs.

