Elijah Cincinnati scored three goals Monday night during the Trinity High School boys soccer team’s 9-1 victory over Greensburg Salem to set the school’s record for career goals. Cincinnati, who now has 90 goals, surprassed the previous record of 89 held by Mike Ault, who was a first team all-state player in 1981 and scored a remarkable 63 goals in one season. In the top photo are former Trinity head coach Art Richardson, who guided the Hillers to a state championship, Elijah Cincinnati, Mike Ault, current Trinity coach Ryan Julian, who earlier this year notched his 100th career victory, and assistant coach Scott Armstrong. At left are Cincinnati and Ault. The latter is a member of the Washington-Greene County Chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame.