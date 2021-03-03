Name: Michael Dunn
School: Trinity
Class: Senior
Sport: Basketball
Dunn’s week: The 6-3 swingman for Trinity reset his career high in points in the final regular season game, a 59-53 loss to Thomas Jefferson in which he scored 35 points; and a preliminary-round 70-47 victory over Kiski Saturday in the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs in which he scored 37.
For the season, Dunn is averaging 25.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. That’s quite a career considering he arrived at the Trinity varsity during one of the strongest seasons, a trip to the WPIAL Class 5A semifinals and two rounds into the state tournament.
“I love basketball and it’s a huge part of my life,” said Dunn. “I always have a basketball in my hand. I started playing games as a kindergarten (student) but I always had a basketball in my hand before that.”
In the past two games, Dunn has been on fire, averaging 36 points, 8 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He is shooting 43 percent from three-point range and an amazing 67 percent from the field.
That’s brought his season total to 42 percent from three-point range, near 53 percent from the field 81 percent from the free throw line.
“We were so good in his freshman season – we went to the (WPIAL) semifinals that year – he was on our JV team,” said Trinity head coach Tim Tessmer. “That group saw what it takes. When he first came up, he was just a spot shooter and he was inconsistent at that. Now, he’s added so much muscle and the whole package of his ability to score.”
Good blood lines: Dunn’s father, Joe, has had a long coaching career, 26 years at Seton-LaSalle, Mt. Pleasant and now Trinity.
His sister, Mary, was on the Observer-Reporter All-District team and now plays Division I basketball at Youngstown State University.
“Mostly, I worked with my dad,” said Michael Dunn. “A big factor was playing against my sister, too.”
Dunn has pared his college selections to Shippensburg, Saint Vincent, Waynesburg, Washington & Jefferson, Chatham and LaRoche.
“I’ll narrow it down after the season,” Dunn said. “Then I’ll get some more visits in.”
Compiled by Joe Tuscano