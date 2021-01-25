Name: Courtney Dahlquist
School: Trinity
Sport: Basketball
Class: Senior
Dahlquist's week: The senior center hit her scoring average of 19 points with the help of four three-pointerin a 49-42 victory over Chartiers Valley.
The victory ended Chartiers Valley's string of 64 straight, a Pennsylvania record.
Dahlquist listed the game as one of the best of her high school career.
"It was probably the biggest game I played in," said Dahlquist. "We've been working hard to get ready for this game, We wanted to end CV's streak because we've lost to them a lot, especially when I was in high school. So it gives us a lot of confidence to beat a team as good as they are. This is going to want to make us play better because we'll have a target on our back now as the best team in Class 5A."
Dahlquist has been playing basketball since the age of 3. She began in the Lil Dribblers program and has steadily improved. She has committed to Campbell University in Buies Creek, N.C., which once served as home to Cary Kolat, before he moved on to the United States Naval Academy.
Dahlquist averages fives rebounds and is shooting a red-hot 47 percent from three-point range.
"She has the ability to pull you out by shooting the three," said Trinity head coach Kathy McConnell-Smith. "She didn't have that last year. She has done an exceptional job of expanding her game.
"She is skilled aroud the rim. She is a leader on our team. She builds chemistry not only on the court but off it. She is creating a culture of winning."
A farm girl
If you are looking for Dahlquist this summer, try the barn on her family farm. Dahlquist is a farm girl at heart, not afraid of hard work and proud of the success she has had, especially with her angus cows. She has been all over the country, showing this beef cattle and enjoying every minute of it.
"If I come home from school, I definitely have a lot of chores," said Dahlquist. "If I need to get away from basketball, I can go to my animals. They don't anything about basketball. Now that I have so much basketball and I'll be heading to college, I really don't have as much time to show them as much. I've been living on a farm since I was little, so it's been kind of a lifetime thing."
Compiled by Joe Tuscano