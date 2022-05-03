Name: Ryleigh Hoy
School: Trinity
Sport: Softball
Class: Junior
Hoy’s week: The Trinity Hillers’ leadoff batter hit for the cycle, a rare feat in softball, in the second game of a doubleheader against Western Beaver last week. Hoy homered in her last at-bat to complete the cycle in a 17-2 victory. The Hillers won the first game, 18-0.
Hoy had six RBI in the second game against Western Beaver.
For the week, Hoy went 14-for-18 for a .778 average.
“I wasn’t even thinking about it,” Hoy said of hitting for the cycle. “I wasn’t going to put too much pressure on myself. I just wanted to make sure I had a hit at every at-bat. I heard about it when I came to practice the next day.
“I’ve never heard of anyone hitting for the cycle.”
Hoy is second on the team with a .549 batting average, tied for first with 28 hits, has four doubles, three triples, two home runs and 12 RBI. She is second on the team with 30 runs.
“I didn’t start softball until I was 12,” said Hoy, the Hillers’ left fielder. “I played baseball before that. I started at age 4. Then, there was a time when I played softball and baseball at the same time. Nothing interrupted each sport. One day I would have baseball, the next day I would have softball.”
Trinity head coach Shawn Gray said Hoy is extremely dependable.
“She always gives me 100 percent,” Gray said. “I know she’ll always be in the game. She shows a lot of poise at the plate. That’s why I have her bat leadoff. She looks for her pitch. She knows the zone, when to hit. She knows her job as a leadoff hitter is to get on base.”
Gray said even he wasn’t immediately aware that Hoy hit for the cycle.
“When she ripped the home run, I thought with all her talent, she has that ability,” said Gray. “I’ve been coaching a long time and I’ve never seen it. She has speed and she can put pressure on the defense when she’s stealing bases.”
Hoy has helped the Hillers to a 10-1 record heading into last night’s game against Upper St. Clair.
