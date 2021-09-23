Name: Kaylee Foringer
School: Trinity
Sport: Cross Country
Class: Sophomore
Foringer’s week: Foringer won the individual championship at the Commodore Perry Invitational in Hadley with a personal-best 5K time of 20:30. Trinity’s girls finished seventh in the team standings.
A total of 21 teams competed in the event, held in District 10, including all classifications.
Foringer also won a quadrangular match last week and is the defending champion in the 1,600-meter run at the Washington-Greene County Coaches Track Meet. On Tuesday, she set a course record at Upper St. Clair with a 19:29. That was the fastest cross country time for a Trinty girl since 2008, when Chelsea Sumney ran a 19.16 at the state meet.
None of this would have happened had it not been for softball.
“I’ve been running competitively since I was 9-years old,” said Foringer, who is an honor student. “My mom went to (Trinity cross country coach) Jim Faiella and told him I loved to run. He had me run a time trial and he was impressed by it. That’s when I started.”
Foringer did both for a while but the demands forced her to make a choice. She chose running because she loved it more.
“It does come naturally but I have to train,” said Foringer.
That means a 40-mile-a-week practice routine. Her father comes out with her but uses a bike. Smart man.
“I always make sure I do walk-throughs before an event.” she said.
Foringer set the school course record in cross country last year (20:54) and broke it this year with the 20:49 finish.
In track, Foringer runs the 3,200, 1,600, 800, 400, 1,600 relay and 3,200 relay.
“She was in about fourth grade when her dad mentioned to me his daughter was a pretty good runner,” Faiella said. “I said let’s go up and time her. She ran a 6:46 in the 1,600. I knew than she had a lot of potential.”
She has been a multi-year participant in the Run for Alex in Bentleyville, winning it twice. Alex Loos was hit by a car and killed while walking on the road to reach home after school.
“I run for the memory of Alex,” Foringer said
A colorful diversion: When she isn’t running, Foringer clears her mind by painting, mostly water colors. Her preferences are landscapes.
“I always liked to draw and paint,” said Foringer. It’s something I always wanted to do. It just comes naturally to me.”
She is taking a photo class, clicking at birds, tiny insects and such.
Compiled by Joe Tuscano