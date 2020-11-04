Name: Alyssa Clutter
School: Trinity
Sport: Soccer
Class: Junior
Clutter’s week: The 5-8 forward set the program record in an 8-2 loss to West Allegheny in the first round of the WPIAL Class AAA playoffs last week.
Clutter scored two goals against West Allegheny to give he 69 career goals. Because of poor statistical record-keeping, it is not known who previously held the record.
The two goals gave Clutter 27 for the season and because she is a junior, every goal next year will add to her record total. She also has 13 assists, tops on the team.
“I was thinking about it a couple games before,” said Clutter. “I felt a little bit of pressure but I am a junior and I knew if it didn’t come this year, then it would come next year,”
Clutter has been playing soccer since age 5 and has played for Victory and Beadling in the offseason.
“I think that is the sport my parents wanted me to play because it was the only sports I could play so young,” said Clutter.
Clutter is a multisport athlete for the Hillers. She is a guard on the basketball team and runs track. In each of these sports, she has helped them reach the postseason every year.
“Right now, I like basketball better,” said Clutter. “As of now, I have more schools reaching out for me in soccer but I like basketball better.”
Clutter is a sprinter, runs the 400-meter relay team and long jumps for the track team.
Clutter has led the WPIAL in scoring for the past three years in soccer and was named to the all-section team twice.
A perfect student: Clutter carries a 4.0 grade-point average and has been class president since her freshman year. But, she is quick to say, politics does not drive her.
“I just get try to get into extracurricular activities at the school,” said Clutter. “I don’t think politics are in my future. I think I want to do health care.”
Clutter wants to be a physician’s assistant, so any school not offering that program can get to the back of the recruiting line.
She also works with Chartiers-Houston girls basketball coach Laura Montecalvo and Montecalvo’s father, Guy, at on speed training.
“It’s intense training to help your speed and agility,” she said.
Compiled by Joe Tuscano