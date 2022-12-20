After years of trying, Grant Lowther got his wish.
There is a female wrestling program at Trinity High School.
"I had tried to start a program when I was in youth," Lowther said, "because my sister wanted to wrestle about 25 years ago. So it's been thinking about and trying to do for a long time."
Lowther said putting together a team was a process.
"We did all the paper work," Lowther said, "and it turned out OK."
Lowther heads a group of coaches that includes former Trinity wrestler Andy Migyanko, who teach two dozen females on the roster, K-through-varsity. There are four varsity female wrestlers at this point.
"There was no one who really came to me with the idea," said Lowther. "I had known from coachinng some of the youth boys that thier sisters were interested, probably about five years ago."
More important, Trinity is the 87th female program to establish female wrestling. Once that number hits 100 programs, the PIAA will recognize womenn's wrestling as one of its sports.
Lowther is the head youth coach for the boys, the junior high assistant, and the head coach of the women's program. Lowther's assistant is Rob Bland, Migyanko, Kassi Lowther-Riffle, Patty Lowther and Joe West.
"We're hoping to fill the varsity roster next year," said Lowther. "We do have a lot of junior high wrestlers. We try to have two coaches for each group."
Lowther credits Canon-McMillan and North Allegheny as trail-blazers for femal wrestling. Both programs started last season.
"Canon-McMillan and North Allegheny inflluenced a lot of girls in the state, especially schools in Western Pennsylvania," Lowther said. "They were the Pioneers in the sport. I reached out to them. Everything has ben positive. The school board and administration have been supportive. And so has the boys wrestling team."
Trinity will wrestle in Powerade in the girls 5-to-18 age group. That will occur next Wednesday, the day before the varsity boys begin.
Assistant Sports Editor
Joe Tuscano has been with the Observer-Reporter since 1980. He has covered all sports for the newspaper, including the Steelers, Pirates, Pitt football, local college football and wrestling.
