Taylor Dunn fired a three-hit shutout and Mirranda Rinehart hit a run-scoring double in the fifth inning as Trinity defeated host Thomas Jefferson 1-0 in Class 5A Section 4 on Friday.
The win capped an undefeated section run for Trinity, which finishes 10-0 in league play. The Hillers are 14-1 overall and have won 13 in a row.
Dunn scattered three singles, did not walk a batter and struck out only one. The Hillers played errorless defense behind her.
TJ (6-3, 11-5) had runner at third base with two out in the first inning. That was as close as the Jaguars got to scoring.
It was a scoreless game in the fifth when Trinity’s Kristian Bozek, who had two of the Hillers’ four hits, led off with a single and was bunted to second by Finley Hohn. Rinehart followed with an RBI double to left field, scoring the game’s lone run.
• Freshman Bailey Barnyak threw a no-hitter, Ali Jacobs and Kaitlyn Waggett each drove in three runs and Carmichaels clinched at least a share of the Class A Section 2 title with an 11-0 win in five innings over West Greene.
Barnyak struck out eight and did not walk a batter. She was supported by an offense that scored six runs in the first inning and produced four extra-base hits.
Jacobs was 2-for-3 with two doubles, and Waggett also went 2-for-3 with a double and triple. Sophia Zalar scored a pair of runs.
• Playoff-bound Belle Vernon swept a Class 4A Section 2 doubleheader from Uniontown, 10-0 in five innings and 16-1 in four innings.
Olivia Kolowitz threw a no-hitter in the opener and helped her cause with a home run and three RBI.
Lexi Daniels had six hits, including two doubles and two triples, over the twinbill. Miz Zubovic homered and drove in four in the second game for Belle Vernon (9-2, 12-4).
• Lexi Hames threw a two-hitter and struck out 13 as Class 6A Section 1 leader Seneca Valley defeated Canon-McMillan 5-1.
• Greensburg Salem unleashed a 15-hit attack and beat Ringgold 13-5 in Class 4A Section 2.
Dani Vecchio hit a solo home run for Ringgold (0-10, 1-12).
