Taylor Dunn fired a three-hit shutout and Mirranda Rinehart hit a run-scoring double in the fifth inning as Trinity defeated host Thomas Jefferson 1-0 in Class 5A Section 4 on Friday.

The win capped an undefeated section run for Trinity, which finishes 10-0 in league play. The Hillers are 14-1 overall and have won 13 in a row.

