The PIAA is in a holding pattern on a proposal to reduce the number of weight classes in wrestling.
The organization’s Board of Directors last week voted to pass the proposal to reduce the number weight classes from 14 to 13 for the 2020-21 season to its Sports Medicine Advisory Committee for its review. There is a chance that the committee could convene in the next two weeks.
The group is also expected to review a two-pound growth allowance and whether those additional pounds will serve their intended purpose or give wrestlers incentive to drop weight.
The PIAA will review comments and suggestions from the Sports Medicine Advisory Committee at its June 15 board meeting.
The PIAA’s wrestling steering committee voted 13-1 in April to bring the weight class issue to the Board of Directors. The proposal to reduce the number of weight classes is aimed at curbing a growing number of forfeits in dual meets, especially in Class AA.
The 13 weight classes in the PIAA proposal are: 106, 113, 120, 126, 132, 138, 145, 152, 160, 172, 189, 215 and 285. The current PIAA weight classes are: 106, 113, 120, 126, 132, 138, 145, 152, 160, 170, 182, 195, 220 and 285 pounds.
Dahlquist adds offer
Trinity girls basketball standout Courtney Dahlquist picked up another college offer last week, bringing the total to three for the forward who will enter her senior year with the Hillers next season.
The 6-3 post player had received a Division I offer from UMass Lowell and a Division II offer from IUP, before receiving one from Campbell University last week. Campbell is located in Buies Creek, N.C., and the Camels won the Big South Conference’s regular season championship this year.
Dahlquist averaged 12 points and six rebounds per game for Trinity, which went 21-5 and advanced to the WPIAL Class 5A championship game and PIAA quarterfinals before the postseason was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
IUP went 28-3, finished as the PSAC runner-up and was selected for the NCAA Division II tournament. UMass Lowell went 16-15 last season under head coach Tom Garrick, who was the point guard on Rhode Island’s Sweet 16 team in 1988 and is a former NBA player.
Belle Vernon opening
Ronnie Drennen resigned earlier this month as girls basketball coach at Belle Vernon.
Drennen took over as coach in 12018, after Lisa Fairman left to become the head coach at Thomas Jefferson.
In two seasons under Drennen, Belle Vernon had a 30-16 overall record that included a 19-9 mark in section games.
The Leopards lost in the first round of the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs in each of the last two seasons but have some returning experience, including Jenna Dawson, who made an impact this season as a freshman.
Keep quiet
Faced with a critical shortage of game officials, which could impact schedules this fall, the PIAA is trying to get tough on abuse of its officials. One such way is to create stiffer penalties for ejections.
The use of vulgar language or physical contact with a game official, coach or opponent could become a two-game suspension for high school athletes and coaches.
The PIAA discussed last week a new disqualification rule that is meant to curb a rising number of ejections. The proposal was approved on a second-reading basis but is not yet official. Proposals must pass three readings to take effect, which could happen this summer.
Currently, any ejection results in an automatic one-game suspension, but officials would have the authority to double that punishment for the most egregious infractions.
The PIAA said soccer annually has the highest number of ejections with more than 400 last year, but football has been drawing closer in recent seasons. Football ejections jumped from 205 in 2015 to 255 last fall.
A two-game suspension would be quite severe in sports with fewer competition dates, such as football.
Along with a two-game suspension, athletes would not be permitted to return to competition until they complete the NFHS Sportsmanship program and their school’s principal submits certification of completion to the district chairman.