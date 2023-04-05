Leadoff hitter Ryleigh Hoy reached base four times and drove in four runs, sparking Trinity to a 14-1 win over host peters Township in a six-inning Class 5A Section 4 game Wednesday.
The Hillers (2-0, 6-1) led 3-1 before breaking open the contest with seven runs in the fourth inning.
Amber Morgan went 3-for-5 and Kristna Bozek was 3-for-4 for the Hillers. Hoy, Madison Argo and Hanna Suhoski each doubled.
Winning pitcher Tyler Dunn threw a two-hitter and struck out five. She did not walk a batter. Both hits by PT (0-2, 1-5) were singles by Sami Bewick.
• Sophomore Adhton Batis homered, triple and drove in three runs, powering undefeated Carmichaels to a 12-2 win in six innings over host California in Class A Section 2.
Carmichaels improves to 3-0 in section and 7-0 overall. The Mikes host undefeated Charleroi (6-0) in a non-section game today (2 p.m.).
Ali Jacobs also had a big game at the plate, going 4-for-4 with three doubles. Starting pitcher Carys McConnell and reliever Bailey Barnyak combined on a four-hitter.
Kayla Seali had a double for California (0-3, 0-5).
• Meadow Ferri went 3-for-3 with two doubles and four RBI, and fired her second three-inning no-hitter in three days as Chartiers-Houston blanked Avella 15-0 in Class A Section 2.
Ferri struck out five and walked one as the Bucs moved to 2-1 in section and 2-4 overall.
Ella Richey had a big game with a home run, triple and three runs.
• Peyton Mermon and Layla Sherman each drove in two runs and scored twice, Julia Jastrzebski tossed four innings of one-run relief and Burgettstown did all of its scoring in the first three innings to beat host beth-Center 10-6 in Class 2A Section 3.
The win keep Burgettstown (2-0, 5-2) unbeaten in the section.
Mermon had a triple for the Blue Devils. Gianna Petersen, Chloe Byrne and Amber Strosnider each doubled for Beth-Center (0-4, 0-7).
• Carman Lucas and Mylee Johnson combined for six RBI and three extra-base hits as Fort Cherry cruised to a 16-1 five-inning win over Washington in Class 2A Section 3.
The win evens FC’s record at 2-2 in section and overall. The Rangers scored in every inning against the Prexies (0-3, 0-4).
Johnson led the FC attack with two doubles and three RBI, while Lucas had a triple and three RBI. Amelia Michelucci had a triple and two RBI.
• Moon made the most of only two hits and defeated visiting South Fayette 4-2 in Class 5A Section 3.
South Fayette (1-2, 4-5) did all of its scoring in the first inning on a two-run single by Liv Bonacci, but Moon (1-1, 2-3) won with a pair of two-run innings. The Tigers tied it in the fourth and surged ahead in the sixth when two runs scored on a error in the outfield.
Winning pitcher Alyssa Harris gave up eight hits, including a triple by Rylee Rohbeck, but also struck out eight Lions.
• The pitching of South Park’s Sydney Sekely was too strong for McGuffey in a 5-0 setback in Class 3A Section 4.
Sekely allowed three hits in seven innings with 12 strikeouts and one walk.
Makenna Crothers had six strikeouts and walked two but took the loss.
The Highlanders’ Katelyn Henderson doubled. Teammates Kaylee Ward and Sidney Dobrynski singled.
The Eagles improved to 2-0 in section play and 4-0 overall while McGuffey fell to 1-1 and 3-2.
