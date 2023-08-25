Trinity High School’s football team needed just 30 minutes of game time to exert its will over Perry Traditional Academy and send it to the Mercy Rule in the season-opening game.
Then, it was time to shout about it. After the game, the team huddled in the corner of the end zone, then made it to the locker room as music from the Isley Brothers roared through.
The Hillers scored four touchdowns on six plays in the middle of the game on the way to a 47-2 shellacking of Perry Friday at Hiller Field.
“We’re a one-day-at-a-time program,” said Trinity head coach Dan Knause. “Make today count. We preach that every day. We expect to win every week no matter who the opponent is. I do see a physical team on film from the Penn-Trafford scrimmage to tonight. We have the opportunity to do that. We’re going to keep getting better each day.”
Trinity sophomore quarterback Jonah Williamson completed five of six passes for 188 yards and accounted for two touchdowns.
“It was definitely a good game,” sad Williamson. “Our receivers ran great routes and put me in position to succeed.”
Senior running back Andrew During caught a 72-yard touchdown pass and rushed for 48 yards on limited duty because of the score. He also ran two in for scores.
“Coach put me in (at receiver) over the summer and we have a great rotation of receivers. I was just lucky to be in there when Jonah threw me the ball,” Durig said.
“I ran out of the backfield and there was no one around me. Our line blocked it well and gave Jonah time to throw it. It worked out perfect. Anytime I’m catching the ball, it seems like it stays up there forever. It’s so nerve wracking.”
Trinity made sure the first half deficit was enough to get them to the Mercy Rule for the second half, building a 35-0 lead on the arm of Williamson, the legs of Durig and the good fortune of Zane Gardner.
It took only four plays for Trinity to take control of the game. Williamson hit Durig with a perfect39-yard pass to Perry’s 6-yard line. Two plays later, Nico Mauro went over off an off-tackle play.
Trinity’s second possession resulted in the Hillers second touchdown of the night. Set up by a 39-yard run by Durig, Williamson scored on a 7-yard run right as the first quarter ended to make it 14-0.
The Hillers needed only one play to make it 21-0. Williamson hit Durig with a pretty 72-yard touchdown pass.
One play was needed for the Hillers’ next score when Perry fumbled and Aaron Beard picked it up and raced 46 yards down the left sideline to give Trinity a 28-0 lead.
Williamson completed another touchdown throw before halftime, hitting Zane Garner from 28 yards out to give Trinity a 35-0 lead at halftime.
Williamson finished the half with four completions in five attempts for 149 yards and two touchdowns.
Perry drove to the Trinity 21 but the Hillers defense stiffened and the next three plays netted a minus-11 yards and a fourth-down incompletion.
