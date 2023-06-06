20230606_spt_trinitysoft_08.jpg

Winning pitcher Taylor Dunn smiles after notching a strikeout to end the PIAA Class 5A first-round game with an 8-3 victory for Trinity over Solanco. The Hillers play Shaler on Thursday in the quarterfinals at Gateway High School.

Trinity and Belle Vernon will meet familiar foes in the quarterfinals of the state softball playoffs Thursday.

The Hillers (20-2) face Shaler (20-1) at Gateway High School, while the Leopards (19-4) battle section-rival Elizabeth Forward (19-1) at Hempfield. Both games are scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m.

