Most coaches will tell you the best part about freshmen and sophomores is that they eventually become juniors and seniors.
That’s the situation Trinity High School finds itself in as camp opens for the Hillers.
Last year, an inexperienced group of players managed to piece together a 4-6 overall record in the Class 4A Big Seven Conference.
Now, with a team that has gone through a season’s worth of hits, the Hillers are ready to improve on that record.
“We went from very young to very experienced,” said Trinity head coach Dan Knause. “That happens a lot in high school football. Last year, we had only a handful of seniors and just a few who played. You usually have a lot of first-time starters which usually translates to a lot of returning starters this year.”
Improvement is the keyword for Trinity.
“This year we have 22 seniors,” said Knause. “When kids gain confidence, they learn. You can’t learn the game unless you play the game at the varsity level. Learning grows through experience.”
Trinity will depend on Andrew Durig, a do-everything player for the Hillers.
“Andrew will play anywhere and everywhere on offense,” said Knause, who is in his second season with the Hillers. “Due to some lopsided victories and he being hurt, he probably played only six games. He averaged nearly 7.5 yards per touch last season. He had a very productive year considering he missed a couple games with an injury and we pounced on a couple of teams, so he didn’t play the second half of a couple games.”
Jonah Williamson returns for his sophomore season as the starting quarterback. Senior Luke Lacock is a more than capable backup.
“Luke will be on the field for us for every snap,” Knause said. “He’s one of our team’s top athletes.”
The key to turning all this offensive power loose is the play of the offensiive line.
At left tackle will be senior Braeden Helmkamp (6-5, 274), who already has some Division I offers.
Junior Hunter Martin (5-10, 220) and senior Mason Harps (5-8, 260) will battle it out in camp for the left guard position.
Senior Aiden Davis (5-11, 231) is back at center, senior Jase Banco (5-11, 260) returns to right guard and senior Jimmy Lafferty (6-1, 270) is back at left guard.
“We have some experience there,” Knause said.
Along the defensive front, Banco and Helmkamp join junior Semaj Fuse (6-1, 250), a transfer from Washington. Senior Caleb Dolan (6-1, 233) rounds out the front line.
In the secondary, Durig and senior Dante DeRubbo return at cornerback. Knause is weeding through four possible safeties: senior Isaiah Kimble, senior Jadon Dobich, senior Cooper Scott and senior Tony Cipoletti.
“They probably all will play because they have different strengths,” said Knause. “Kimble started the last couple games of last season for us and Dobich got hurt early in the season against Peters Township.”
The two leading tacklers on defense return at linebacker in junior Nico Mauro (5-11, 220) and Lacock.
“Those two lead our linebacking group,” Knause said.
On the outside, Knause can choose from junior Caden Vogle (6-0, 210), junior Brock Spiker, sophomore Anthony Giorgi (6-3, 195) and junior Jack Dufalla (6-1, 225).
To turn that 4-6 record to at least 6-4, Knause said the Hillers must execute better.
“We are big believers in daily development,” Knause said. “We worked hard last year and the kids bought in. It’s a matter of continuing that. Learn and grow daily. I think it’s going to happen but it’s all on paper now.”
Knause said the conference is the toughest in Class 4A, when considering top to bottom.
“You have Latrobe beating Highlands and Laurel Highlands blowing out West Allegheny in the playoffs last year,” said Knause. “You have your traditional powers of (Thomas Jefferson) and McKeesport. We have to (put) ourselves on the level of those four.”
Trinity opens the season Friday at home against Perry Traditional Academy of the Pittsburgh City League.
