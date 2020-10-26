IMPERIAL – The list is pretty impressive.
Pitt, Duquesne, Akron, Clarion.
Maybe the college of their choice was put on the West Allegheny lineup card to inform rather than intimidate, but the bodies that filled the uniform and the name were pretty good.
West Allegheny, the No. 4 seed, dominated No. 13 Trinity 8-2 in the first round of the WPIAL Class AAA playoffs at West Allegheny High School Monday.
The win sends West Allegheny to the quarterfinals against Hampton. Trinity ends the season with an 8-7 record.
Mackenzie Evers, a Pitt recruit, had a hat trick and two assists to lead the West Allegheny attack.
“She is just so fast,” said Trinity head coach Dave Sinclair. “Her engine never stops. She is a lot faster than us.”
Staring at the wrong end of a 3-0 deficit, Trinity finally broke through with a goal by Alyssa Clutter. It was her 68th career goal, making her the top goal scorer in the program’s history.
“I didn’t even know I was close,” said Clutter, a junior. “We were going through the books. I don’t know who set it because they didn’t keep the books from all the way back then. I think the record was from a long time ago. It was very hard work but I’m thankful for the team. They got me the ball a lot.”
She added another at 16:12 to give her 69.
“She’s been great.” said Sinclair of Clutter. “She leads our team in assists this year so she spreads it around.”
The Hillers lose only three seniors off the team but they are really good players: Nina King, a defender; Samantha Schury, a forward; and Katherine McDermott, a defender.
“I think the season went OK,” Sinclair said. “I wish we would have gone a little deeper. COVID scared a few players off. Some others didn’t come out. Last year, I had 35 on the roster and this year I had 28.”
West Alleghey scored at 34:41 when Mackenzie Taranto, a Duquesne recruit, rifled one home to make it 4-1. Four minutes later, Sammie Goldstrohm got her second of the game on an assist from Evers.
Evers scored the next two and the rout was on.
Kyleigh Trecki added the eighth goal unassisted.
West Allegheny had a 3-0 lead at the first half but it could have been a lot worse were it not for the strong play of Trinity goalkeeper Ruby Morgan.
“Ruby played an outstanding game,” Sinclair said.
Six times West Allegheny assaulted the Trinity goal only to be turned back by Morgan.
West Allegheny finally pushed ahead, scoring three times five minutes apart. Sammie Goldstrohm took a centering pass and sent it into the back of the net.
Evers made it 2-0 when she broke through the middle of the field and beat Morgan to her right. That goal came at 18:26.
At 13:06, Ava Pustover scored an unassisted goal to make it 3-0.
West Alleghey head coach Dave Tissue was unavailable for comment.
West Allegheny’s Morgan Shansky will play at Akron next year while senior Hannah Wagnerm will play for Clarion.