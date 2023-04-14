WASHINGTON – Whether it was “Well Dunn” or “Taylor Made,” Trinity’s Taylor Dunn was firing on all cylinders Friday evening in the Hillers’ 7-0 softball victory over Thomas Jefferson.
With the win, Trinity (4-0, 8-1) is in sole possession of first place in Class 5A Section 4, while the Jaguars (3-1, 8-2) sit in second.
Dunn’s lone hiccup occurred in the third inning, as Hannah Cairns’ blooper dropped fair, just inside the first-base line. Dunn retired the next 14 batters for the one-hit shutout. The senior and Washington & Jefferson recruit had four strikeouts and no walks.
“The mindset for our team was just to take care of business,” Dunn said. “My personal mindset was to trust my team, and they got it done. I am very proud of them. We got an early lead, and it is always easier to pitch with a lead.
“I really liked my changeup today. It got a lot of girls swinging. My fastball was also working well today. I’m not sure if I’ve ever had a no-hitter in high school, but I’ve had lots of one-hitters. I always come so close. I will always take a win over any personal accomplishment.”
The Hillers scored all the runs Dunn would need in the first on Hanna Suhoski’s two-run homer to left centerfield. Amber Morgan walked to set the stage for Suhoski.
“Taylor pitched a phenomenal game,” Trinity coach Shawn Gray said. “She was hitting her spots, delivering what I was asking her to do and keeping them off balance. When the ball was put in play, our defenders made the play. I am very happy with the outcome.”
Kristina Bozek scored Trinity’s third run in the second when Ryleigh Hoy reached on an error. Bozek singled to lead off the inning and moved to second when Ally Krenzelak walked.
Bozek’s run-scoring single to left field scored Madison Argo for a 4-0 advantage in the third. Argo reached on an error.
The Hillers scored three runs on four hits in the fourth to extend their advantage to seven.
Krenzelak singled to left and scored when she was caught in a rundown between third and home, but Thomas Jefferson threw the ball away. Krenzelak made the turn towards home on Morgan’s base hit.
Morgan scored on Suhoski’s single to right and pinch-runner Hannah Stedman crossed home plate on Addison Agnew’s single to left field.
Suhoski was a triple shy of the cycle with three RBI after going 3-for-4.
“That’s why she’s in the No. 3 spot,” Gray said. “She’s a solid hitter, plays a great shortstop position, but the power that girl delivers behind the ball is unprecedented.”
Kendall Pielin took the loss after allowing seven runs (four earned) on eight hits in six innings. She struck out and walked three.
“Awful,” Thomas Jefferson coach Heidi Karcher said. “This was the worst game we’ve played all year. We couldn’t hit and didn’t play defense. It was just a bad game overall. Hopefully, we give them a better game the next time.”
