PIAA basketball stock image

SHARON – Maddie Webber hit a step-back three-point field goal from the top of the key at the buzzer to give South Fayette a thrilling 40-37 victory over Erie Cathedral Prep Saturday in the PIAA Class 5A quarterfinals at Sharon High School.

The win moves South Fayette into the semifinals, where it will play Oakland Catholic (25-4) Tuesday at Peters Township at 6:30 p.m. It is a rematch of the WPIAL championship game won by South Fayette.

