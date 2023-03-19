SHARON – Maddie Webber hit a step-back three-point field goal from the top of the key at the buzzer to give South Fayette a thrilling 40-37 victory over Erie Cathedral Prep Saturday in the PIAA Class 5A quarterfinals at Sharon High School.
The win moves South Fayette into the semifinals, where it will play Oakland Catholic (25-4) Tuesday at Peters Township at 6:30 p.m. It is a rematch of the WPIAL championship game won by South Fayette.
“I wasn’t 100 percent sure (it was going in),” said South Fayette coach Bryan Bennett. “I had a bad angle on the shot. It had enough distance. I just wasn’t sure if it was going too far left or too far right.”
The game against Erie Cathedral Prep was tied 37-37 with South Fayette inbounding the basketball near midcourt and 14 seconds remaining to play. Rachel Black inbounded the basketball to Lainey Yater, who drove to her right before passing the ball off to Black on the wing.
Black looked for a cutting Webber but she ran into a crowd. Black took two steps to the basket then passed the ball out to Webber, who had drifted toward the top of the key and behind the three-point line.
“We were using her to screen on the play,” Bennett said of Webber. “We were trying to set a screen for Ava Leroux, which they defended really well. Maddie’s next option was to pop out for three. Rachel penetrated, which forced them to collapse a little bit and she got it to Maddie for the shot.”
Webber dribbled once to the left, then unleashed the shot that found nothing but the bottom of the net.
Webber’s basket set off a wild celebration of South Fayette players on the court.
“I didn’t get caught in that but my assistant coach came and grabbed me,” Bennett said. “I’m still feeling a little of the effects in my back. My shoulder is definitely hurting from the shot he gave me.”
South Fayette climbed out of a deep hole early in the second half, 27-15. The Lions rallied with strong defense, holding the Ramblers (24-2) to just two second-half field goals and none in the fourth quarter.
“(Defense) has always been a constant here,” Bennett said. “We always say you might not have your offense every night but you can play D every night.”
Erie Cathedral Prep made 10 of its first 12 free-throw attempts in the second half before missing three in a row during the final 45 seconds. This aided South Fayette’s rally.
Webber led South Fayette with 15 points, though she missed her three previous three-point attempts before hitting the winning basket. Teammate Erica Hall added 11 points and Ava Leroux scored seven, all coming in the final quarter when South Fayette outscored Cathedral Prep 16-8.
Juliette Leroux, Ava’s younger sister, hit a pair of clutch free throws to tie the game, 37-37.
Junior guard Lena Walz led Erie Cathedral Prep with 13 points and sophomore center Addie Biel added 11.
