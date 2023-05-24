MONROEVILLE – The softball Gods were looking down on Trinity during Wednesday’s game against undefeated Shaler in the semifinals of the WPIAL Class 5A softball playoffs at Gateway High School.
The Hillers (18-2) held a 4-0 lead heading into the bottom of the third inning on two solo home runs by Hanna Suhoski in the first and third, a run-scoring single to left by Amber Morgan and an unearned run in the second before the Titans (18-1) rallied to force extra innings.
Trinity didn’t let the adversity affect its play as Kristina Bozek scored on Addison Agnew’s sacrifice fly to foul territory in right field and senior and winning pitcher Taylor Dunn sent Shaler down in order for a 5-4 victory in nine innings.
The Hillers will play top-seeded Armstrong (19-1) in the final on May 31 or June 1 at PennWest California University’s Lilley Field for the title. Both teams are guaranteed a spot in the state tournament by advancing to the final.
Trinity’s softball program is in the district title game for the first time since 2009.
To get to the title game, the Hillers had to get by freshman pitcher Bria Boslijevac, who had 16 strikeouts and two walks (both intentional). She allowed five runs (three earned) on 10 hits.
“The softball God’s were definitely shining on us when Addison (Agnew) got the sac fly,” Trinity coach Shawn Gray said. “We are excited to be playing for the championship.”
While Boslijevac showed she can pile up strikeouts, Dunn’s outing wasn’t too shabby as the senior Washington & Jefferson recruit yielded four earned runs on eight hits. She had struck out four and walked four (two intentional).
“I came in knowing they all could put the bat on the ball, and I came here to take care of that,” Dunn said. “I have waited for this moment and I am so excited to see what we do in the championship.”
Agnew’s sacrifice fly was almost not needed as Morgan smoked a ball down the left-field line that would have scored Bozek but the ball was ruled foul. Morgan was able to beat out the ball to first base as the Titans’ infield was having trouble securing the ball, and in the midst of the confusion, Morgan raced to second.
“That was definitely a tough call, so to get the run like that was really nice,” Gray said.
Agnew admitted to having trouble with Boslijevac but she was able to get a good swing on the ball to force the catch.
“We haven’t seen anything like her before,” Agnew said. “My goal was just to get bat on ball and try to hit it somewhere far. We are very excited to be playing for the championship. This game was a dog fight, and we are glad to get the victory. We knew that we were the underdogs.”
Suhoski wasn’t sure what pitches Boslijevac threw her when she hit both dingers, but she was happy with the result.
“I just saw two good pitches to hit,” Suhoski said. “We are eager to show everyone what we can do next week in the championship game.”
Boslijevac had a solo home run in the third and Eloise Facher had a double and triple. The Titans scored the tying run in the seventh on a wild pitch.
Armstrong, 12-2
South Fayette had defied the odds during its run to the WPIAL Class 5A semifinals, but top-seed Armstrong proved to be too much for the Lions in a 12-2 setback.
The Riverhawks (19-1) hit two home runs and scored five runs in the fifth to envoke the 10-run mercy rule after the Lions (12-10) had cut the deficit to five following Rylee Rohbeck’s two-run homer to centerfield in the top of the inning.
Cam Valentino led off the fifth with a triple, but was forced out at home on when Stephanie Binek reached on a fielder’s choice. Binek scored on Rohbeck’s blast. Valentino had a single in the third for multiple hits.
“We had our opportunities but I don’t think we played our best today,” South Fayette coach Olet Stasko said. “We have a chance to get into the state tournament, but we have to win that next game first.”
Armstrong’s Jenna Clontz had three hits with a two-run double, solo homer and a single. Teammate Emma Paul hit a solo shot in the fourth.
Riverhawks starting pitcher Cameryn Sprankle had a run-scoring double in the third and singled. She allowed two earned runs on four hits over five innings. She struck out six and walked four.
“We have a good-hitting lineup, but our defense plays really well and my pitcher is solid,” Armstrong coach Keith Shaffer said.
