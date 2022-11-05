There was no fairy tale ending for South Fayette in its bid for a WPIAL championship in girls volleyball.
After recording upset wins against Armstrong, Hampton and Greater Latrobe, the Lions met their match when they succumbed to top-seeded North Catholic, 3-1, in the Class 3A final played Saturday at UPMC Events Center on the Robert Morris University campus.
“We went through a lot to get here,” said SF head coach Scott Sundgren.
Sundgren noted how the Lady Lions were down two games before jumping back and winning against No. 7 Armstrong, 3-2, in the playoff opener. Then they went to No. 2-seed Hampton and toppled the Talbots, 3-1. Next, South Fayette dispatched No. 3 Latrobe, 3-1, before tackling the Trojans, who have won four titles in the last five seasons, three of them though at the Class 2A level.
“That’s a lot to come through,” Sundgren said. “They worked really, really hard. I thought we played our hearts out. I was real proud of my girls.”
The Lions battled hard in the opening two sets but dropped both, 25-22 and 25-20, before winning the third game, 25-12. NC wrapped up the match with a 25-22 win in the fourth set.
“It came down to a few touches here and there,” Sundgren said. “When you get close games like that, it’s a few one way or the other; a missed point here or there.”
After easily winning the third set, Sundgren said that he knew the fourth would be a dogfight as the first two were. "Going into set four, you have to refocus and get set," he said. "They are going to come out with momentum because they are not going to want to lose. I knew it was going to be a battle and it was.”
Sundgren was pleased with the efforts of the Leroux sisters. A 6-foot-3 senior, Ava had 17 kills while Juliette, a 5-10 freshman, had nine.
“They have been playing great,” Sundgren said of the siblings, “but our outside came to play and our setter looked good. I was happy with everybody.”
On the outside was Bella Bowers. The 5-8 senior recorded 13 kills. Noelle Bair, a junior setter, had 43 assists.
Olivia Brennan has three service aces while Ava Leroux and Morgan Saulle had two each.
Livia Chambers led with 13 digs. Brennan and Bowers followed with 11 each while Madisyn Jones finished with seven.
The Lions also received strong showings from Fiona March and Sydney Westfall in the match.
For the Trojans, Ally Feczko and Ella Koziara had 13 kills each. Sydnei Jones had 34 assists to go along with eight kills.
“I don’t think they have any more weapons than we do,” Sundgren said. “We have plenty of weapons.”
With the win, the Trojans improved to 19-1 overall. They will play Latrobe in the opening round of the PIAA tournament.
South Fayette slipped to 13-6 overall but have qualified for the state tournament. The Lady Lions were to play the District 10 champion in their PIAA opener set for Nov. 8.
