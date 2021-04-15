Name: Tyler Pitzer
School: South Fayette
Class: Sophomore
Sport: Baseball
Pitzer’s start: Maybe no other player in WPIAL history had a better start to the season than Pitzer.
The 6-0 right-hander missed all last season when spring sports were shut down because of COVID-19. So his first start of his high school career was something to remember. Pitzer struck out 17 of the 23 batters he faced and did not allow a hit in a 5-0 non-section game against North Catholic. He walked two.
In his second start, he struck out 12 Moon batters in a 5-1 victory in a Class 5A Section 3 game, giving him 29 strikeouts in two starts.
“Definitely, I was nervous at first. My main thing when I get on the mound is to throw strikes,” said Pitzer. “I have a mindset of no walks. I think I only have two this year.”
Pitzer is one of three Division I prospects on South Fayette’s roster. Chase Krewson, a sophomore outfielder, has already chosen Notre Dame. Pitzer is mulling over schools from the Atlantic Coast Conference and Southeastern Conference among others but hasn’t made up his mind. And Michael DiMartini, a sophomore shortstop, also has Division I talent but also is uncommitted.
“It’s really cool knowing (we have) potential D-I players,” said Pitzer. “Whenever you hang around them, you see them as friends. We’ve been friends for a while.”
Pitzer has reached the mid-80s with his fastball. He throws a change, curve and slider.
“He’s pretty developed and fun to watch,” said South Fayette head coach Ken Morgan. “He’ll run the fastball up to 88 or 89 mph but he sits at 85 throughout a game. When he throws his pitches for strikes, it’s pretty awesome to watch.”
Pitzer has been pitching since age 8 and began in the South Fayette Youth League.
Throw it back
To get away from baseball, Pitzer takes his rod and reel to the closest watering hole. He imitates his catcher in that he reliably throws his catch back, even if it is in the water.
“One time, we caught a carp and it was like 20 pounds,” Pitzer said. “We threw it back.
”I just do bass and bluegill.”
Whatever college lands Pitzer will not be tossing him back. He’s a keeper.
Compiled by Joe Tuscano